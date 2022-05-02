This evening will start off partly to mostly clear with most of the clouds near and north of I-80. Clouds will then increase again later tonight. In between, the combination of some clearing a lighter wind will allow temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sunshine. Some showers will develop from the west in the afternoon. In fact, there could be some thunderstorms near and west of Route 219 during the afternoon. An easterly flow and a good deal of clouds are probably going to keep temperatures mostly in the 60s. We will have showers and a thunderstorm or two around Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. As a cold front pushes off to the east, clouds will dry to give way to some clearing during the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 60s.

Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have more sunshine than clouds during the morning and then more clouds than sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds to the area on Friday. Showers will develop Friday and there will be a cool rain at times Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s on Friday and then struggle to get into the lower 60s on Saturday.

Sunday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

