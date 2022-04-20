A front will move into the area on Thursday. As of now, it will just bring a scattering of showers on Thursday that may come to an end later in the day. We will have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. This is still a good bit below average for the date.

This front will stall to our south Thursday night into Friday. We will have a milder day on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 60s. This front will come back northward as a warm front Friday night into Saturday. As it does, we will have a shower in some places. It will turn warmer on Saturday with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. It looks like the Blue-White game should be dry.

Sunday and Monday will be downright warm with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Some places may even touch the 80° mark. There may be a thunderstorm by the end of the day on Monday. The next front will bring showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday will be a brisk and cooler day with clouds, some sunshine, and scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. It will stay cool through the end of next week.

