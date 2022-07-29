Tonight, high pressure moves into the region and clouds will be decreasing. Overnight we become mostly clear and low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. The dewpoints will also be dropping into the 40s and 50s so it’ll feel refreshing waking up Saturday morning.

A beautiful day is in store for Saturday! Mostly sunny and comfortable high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit under a mostly clear sky and lows back in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday we start we sunshine in the morning. Clouds will increase into the afternoon and become mostly cloudy by the evening. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Shower chances start to increase late in the evening on Sunday with out southern counties seeing the best chance of a quick shower.