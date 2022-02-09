Clipper system brings light rain tonight, scattered snow showers Thursday

Tonight, our first clipper system will move across the region which will continue to increase our cloud cover. Rain showers will move in this evening and continue off and on into the overnight hours. Temperatures overnight stay mild in the mid to low 30s. A few spots to our north will see a bit of snow mixing in when temperatures cool down overnight. Not expecting much in terms of accumulation.

Thursday cooler air will filter in as winds are now westerly behind the front so while air temps sit in the upper 30s, feel like might be in the low 30s. We will see scattered snow showers for a good bit of Thursday on the back side of the clipper system. Lows on Thursday drop into the mid 20s.

Friday, we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with another mild afternoon. Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 40s. Our next clipper system moves through late Friday night into Saturday which will again bring a rain and snow shower across the region. Lows overnight drop into the low 30s.

The weekend starts mild with highs nearing 40 on Saturday with a rain snow mix diminishing by Saturday afternoon and evening. Lows overnight will drop into the upper teens to low 20s. Sunday we sit cooler with highs only in the upper 20s under partly sunny skies. A system will move just south of us late Sunday night and go up the northeast coast. Chilly temps continue into Valentines Day.

