High pressure continues to move into the region tonight and that will allow for quiet but cool evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will be light and variable overnight.

Milder weather and sunshine return for Monday. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs back in the mid to upper 60s. Light east winds keeping us just a bit cooler than average. Overnight we sit quiet and clear with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday remains dry and mild. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s under a clear sky.

This stretch of weather is perfect for yard work! We stay sunny for Wednesday! Temperatures will continue to climb a few more degrees into the 70s. Mainly clear overnight with just a few clouds and lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Thursday, we continue to stay mild with sunshine! Highs will be back in the mid 70s. Overnight we’ll see a few clous and lows stay mild in the mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase for Friday with highs staying mild in the nid 70s. Mostly cloudy conditions are likely Friday evening as showers approach the region.

