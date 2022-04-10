Tonight, a brief high-pressure slide across the region and we’ll sit under a clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

We start Monday with a bit of sunshine ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Milder air starts to move back in for Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of cloud and sun becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs will sit in the upper 60s with winds out of the west. Lows overnight drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday, we stay mild, and we’ll sit under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s! Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be around for Wednesday and into Thursday. Temperatures overnight sit mild in the low 50s.

Thursday we’ll continue the mostly cloudy trend with occasionally shower activity. Highs remain mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight we’ll see lows sit in the low 40s.

We’ll see mix of clouds and sun for Friday. High temperatures will climb into the low 60s. Overnight lows drop into the low 40s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.