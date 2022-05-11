Another night of quiet and mild conditions across the region. A system to our east will push inland very late tonight and clouds will move into to our eastern counties. Those in the clouds will be a touch warmer than those under a clear sky. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Thursday morning about half the region will wake up to some cloud cover, and the other half will have a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will still sit warm in the mid and upper 70s. Clouds will decrease a bit by the lunch time hour before increasing again late Thursday night. Lows will remain milder in the upper 50s due to the cloud cover.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky for Friday with just a bit of sunshine here and there. Scattered showers will be around the region during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will sit a tad cooler for some in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Unsettled weather returns for the weekend as the clouds hang around a bit. Scattered showers will be around for Saturday afternoon with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs will sit in the low 70s. Lows overnight remain mild and muggy in the upper 50s low 60s.

Scattered showers continue into Sunday but the best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be back in the low 70s and remain muggy. Keep the radar handy for Sunday evening as a few pop-up storms will be possible. Overnight lows drop into the low 60s.

Monday will remain a bit unsettled as we’ll be watching for few showers and thunderstorms. Dryer air pushes in for Tuesday but temps all week will hold in the upper 60s to low 70s.

