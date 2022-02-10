Chilly air makes a return for our Thursday

Thursday will be a brisk and chilly day with more clouds than sunshine along with a scattering of snow showers and flurries that can be mixed with rain in spots. Some places will have a fresh covering of snow. Temperatures Thursday will hold mostly in the 30s, even dropping into the 20s in places by evening. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, brisk and cold with lows in the 20s.

Milder air will make a return quickly on Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s to near 50. Another cold front will bring the chance for a couple of rain and snow showers on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be close to 40. Behind the front, much colder air will press into the area for Sunday and Monday. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. There is the chance for some snow in the southern part of the region as a disturbance passes to our south. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 20s. Monday will also be quite cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the 20s. It will be quite cold Monday night then Tuesday will be seasonably chilly with a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 30s. Milder air will return on Wednesday with some sunshine. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Even milder air is likely later next week.

