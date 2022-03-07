A will stay close to our area on Monday. At first it will hold stationary or drift northward, but then it will start to sink southward again in the afternoon. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the 40s; however, many spots will still have highs in the upper 50s to the upper 60s. We’ll have periods of rain and maybe a thunderstorm in places. Colder air will press through the entire region Monday night. Rain showers will mix with snow showers before coming to an end.

Tuesday may start off with some clouds and flurries, but the rest of the day will be chilly despite a return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Wednesday will feature both clouds and sunshine. A disturbance passing close to the area will bring the chance for a bit of rain in places, especially in areas near the Maryland border. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 40s. Thursday will feature both clouds and sunshine with only the chance for some showers. Highs again will be in the lower to middle 40s.

The next system will bring a partly to mostly cloudy sky on Friday. Ahead of this system it will turn milder with highs near to just above 50. This next front will bring rain showers later Friday into Friday night. Rain may mix with snow before ending Saturday morning. It will be windy and colder on Saturday with temperatures holding mostly in the 30s. Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time starts at 2am on Sunday and clocks will shift an hour forward. Sunday will be windy and cold with clouds, some sunshine and maybe flurries.

