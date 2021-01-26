California storm may bring up to 6 feet of snow with 100mph wind gusts

A major storm is getting ready to slam the mountains of Northern California. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a blizzard warning for the area near Lake Tahoe.

The storm will really get going tonight and will last into early morning hours on Friday. In a span of about 2 and a half days there will be snowfall amounts of of 2-4 feet with 3-6 feet at elevations above 7,000 feet. Here is a map of the GFS model snowfall.

There is also a good chance for thundersnow, especially at the front edge of the snow tonight into Wednesday. It’s not just the snow, but it’s the wind that will also accompany this storm. Wind gusts will reach 50mph over the lower elevations with some of the higher ridges getting wind gusts to 100mph. Here is a map of the highest gusts into Friday. This will cause white out conditions and travel almost impossible.

It’s the kind of storm that is too much for ski resorts to operate. Not only is impossible for visitors and employees to make it to the resorts, but lifts will be buried under the snow.