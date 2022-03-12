Tonight, snow showers will diminish but winds remain breezy. We’ll see west winds at about 20-25 mph so expect blowing snow to continue. Low temperatures overnight drop into the teens and even a few single digits. Wind chills will sit in the single digits above and below zero.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour tonight! At 2am the clock will jump to 3am as Daylight Savings Time begins. We lose an hour of sleep but the sunset is now after 7 pm!

Sunday starts with clouds and sun as winds remain breezy. We stay chilly with highs in the mid-30s and winds out of the south west. By the afternoon a quick disturbance will move aross the region and bring a quick snow shower, this should leave no more than an inch in most spots. Overnight we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures dropping to the mid and upper 20s.

The warmup begins once again on Monday with southwest winds ushering in the warm air advection. Highs will climb into low and mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s.

Tuesday we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low to mid 50s. A stray shower is possible Tuesday afternoon as a shortwave moves across the region. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.

Wednesday we stay quiet and mild. Plenty of sunshine will make for a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday we remain mild but clouds are on the increase as our next rain maker approaches. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we sit under a partly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Rain is likely Friday afternoon into Saturday but temperatures remain above average in the 50s and 60s.