Astronomical Outlook for the week

Highlights
- Sun Apr 11 22:30:47: new moon
- Mon Apr 5: beginning of a new solar term in the Chinese lunisolar calendar. and the Qingming (clear and bright) Festival where families pay respects at their ancestors’ grave-sites.
- Tue Apr 6, before dawn: look for a sliver of waning crescent Moon to line up with Saturn and Jupiter low on the southeaster horizon.
- Wed Apr 7, the launch weather forecast for the latest launch of Starlink satellites shows 90% Go conditions. This is a daylight launch which will be most visible along the Florida spacecoast northward maybe into coastal Georgia.
- Sat Apr 11, after dusk: the Moon reaches new phase as it passes between Earth and the Sun. This also marks the new month for most lunisolar calendars. In the Hebrew calendar, sundown will mark the start of Iyar.
Upcoming Launches
· Wed, Apr 7 12:34 PM EDT (16:34 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-24 from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida
· Fri, Apr 9 01:42 PM +06 (07:42 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-18 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
· Thu, Apr 22 06:11 AM EDT (10:11 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-2 (Dragon) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
On This Day
- April 7 2001: Mars Odyssey Orbiter launched
- April 8 1966: Orbiting Astronomical Observatory-1 launched, the spacecraft failed 3 days later
- April 9 1959: NASA selects original seven Mercury astronauts
- April 10 2019: Astronomers reveal first image of a black hole
In case you missed it
- NASA’s Globe at Night campaign is underway. Encourage your audience to contribute study of light pollution by observing the constellation Leo and counting the visible stars. …more
There’s a rabbit waiting for you in the sky tonight, look southwest after dark for Lepus, the hare at the foot of Orion the hunter.
Satellite Passes
This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.
International Space Station (ISS)
- poor pass begins Mon 2021-04-05 20:59:35 EDT from the WNW (282°) reaches 24°, enters Earth’s shadow 14° above the horizon 4 minutes later