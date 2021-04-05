Astronomical Outlook for the week

A front stalled close to the area will keep our weather a bit unsettled this week. There will be a couple of showers around tonight, especially through the early part of the night; otherwise, tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be in the 40s which is a good bit higher than last night. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild. There will be a couple of showers around, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday will also be mild with clouds and some sunshine with a shower in spots. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possibility, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

The weather will turn even more unsettled Friday through the weekend. We’ll have a good deal of clouds Friday and Saturday with scattered showers each day. Highs both days will be in the 50s to near 60. Showers may even turn into a period of steadier rain on Sunday, and if it does, we’re likely not getting higher than the 50s.