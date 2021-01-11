Astronomical outlook for the week

Highlights

Mon Jan 11, dusk: very low on the WSW horizon, Mercury and Jupiter will be separated by 1.5 degrees, Saturn appears 2.4 degrees below and to the right.

Tue Jan 12, 4pm ET: NASA’s Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) is offering. Registration and links to other webinars on satellites, clouds, and ground observation contribution to air quality communication are available here

Wed Jan 13: The Moon turns new at midnight ET, just hours after perihelion (closest point in the Moon’s orbit to Earth), While not as sexy as super full moons, this is enough to earn a super new moon moniker.

Thu Jan 14 7pm PT/10pm ET: Lecture from JPL’s The von Kármán Lecture Series on Spacecraft Origami

Upcoming Launches

· Sat, Jan 16 08:38 PM NZDT (07:38 UTC) Rocket Lab plans the launch of “Another One Leaves the Crust” from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex, Mahia Peninsula in Mahia, New Zealand

· Sun, Jan 17 01:23 PM EST (18:23 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-17 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

· Sat, Feb 20 12:36 PM EST (17:36 UTC) Northrop Grumman plans the launch of CRS2 NG-15 (Cygnus) from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (Wallops Island) in Virginia

On This Day

Jan 13, 1610: Galileo discovers Ganymede, moon of Jupiter

Jan 13, 1978: NASA selects first women astronauts

Jan 15: 2006: Stardust spacecraft returns samples of comet dust

Jan 16: 1969: First docking of two human spacecraft (Soyuz 5 and Soyuz 4)

Interesting stories

A recent paper explores the large number of black holes that may have formed immediately after the Big Bang: read more

The 237th meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) begins today Jan 11. News conferences are available on their YouTube channel. This “Superbowl of Astronomy” will have a focus on black holes, exploding stars, and exoplanets.

Are monarch butterflies endangered? read more

A trio of planets..

Look for Mercury 1.5 degrees from Jupiter low on the SSW horizon at dusk, Saturn is just below and to the right.



Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

below trees pass begins Sun 2021-01-17 18:04:41 EST from the SSE (154°) reaches 12°, enters Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon 2 minutes later

fair pass begins Tue 2021-01-19 18:03:59 EST from the SSW (203°) reaches 35°, enters Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon 5 minutes later

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions.