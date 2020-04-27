Astronomical highlights for this week.

Highlights

all week: Venus will be at its greatest brightness of the year (magnitude -4.7, lower numbers are brighter). It will dim through May as it passes between Earth and the Sun. it will brighten again through June.

Mon Apr 27, 1440Z, Apollo asteroid 2020 HP6 will pass 78k miles (~ 1/3rd the distance to the Moon) above the Earth at 27,347 mph. It was discovered on April 21. It has an estimated diameter of 25-50 feet. It will not be visible to the naked eye. It is not classified as potentially hazardous by NASA and is expected to pass by quietly.



Sun Apr 26, Venus and the Moon will be separated by 6º in the western evening sky

Wed morning Apr 29, Mars is shining brightly in the southeastern predawn sky. While not naked eye visible (magnitude 14), Pluto is just 2º southwest of Jupiter.

Thu Apr 30, the Moon returns to the evening sky, reaching first quarter.

Sun May 3 Saturn and Jupiter will be separated by 5º in the predawn sky

Thu Apr 30 16:38:19: first quarter moon

Thu May 07 06:45:11: full Flower moon

Upcoming Launches

· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

· Wed, May 27 04:32 PM EDT (20:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 (DM-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

On This Day

May 1, 1860, witnesses watched a 47kg meteorite fall near New Concord, Ohio. Stories that it hit a horse cannot be corroborated.

In case you missed it

If attending the first launch of humans from US soil since the final space shuttle mission in 2011 was on your to-do list, plan to watch from home. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has asked that spectators not come to Florida for the targeted May 27th launch.

SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellites will be less reflective after astronomers and some Native American tribes raised concerns that the planned 12,000 satellites were marring the night sky.

Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 HP6 2020-04-27 14:40Z ~1 hour 0.3 78,205+ miles ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (98%) 06:05:08 12:52:53 (62°) 19:42:24 Aries Venus (25%) 07:57:32 15:47:24 (77°) 23:39:13 Taurus Moon (43%) 12:07:18 19:40:57 (70°) 02:23:48 Cancer Mars 03:08:35 08:14:56 (34°) 13:21:37 Capricornus Saturn 02:04:07 06:54:52 (30°) 11:45:37 Capricornus Jupiter 01:47:48 06:34:20 (29°) 11:20:53 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 04/30/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

exceptional pass exits Earth’s shadow 12° above the horizon Mon 2020-04-27 05:30:16 EDT from the SW (229°) reaches 81°, lasts 6 minutes

fair pass exits Earth’s shadow 10° above the horizon Wed 2020-04-29 05:31:33 EDT from the W (260°) reaches 38°, lasts 6 minutes

poor pass begins Fri 2020-05-01 05:33:37 EDT from the WNW (289°) reaches 20°, lasts 5 minutes

poor pass exits Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon Sat 2020-05-02 04:46:30 EDT from the WNW (288°) reaches 27°, lasts 4 minutes

below trees pass begins Sun 2020-05-03 05:36:01 EDT from the NW (315°) reaches 14°, lasts 3 minutes

below trees pass begins Mon 2020-05-04 04:47:38 EDT from the WNW (303°) reaches 17°, lasts 4 minutes

below trees pass begins Tue 2020-05-05 05:38:09 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 12°, lasts 3 minutes

below trees pass begins Wed 2020-05-06 04:49:57 EDT from the NW (325°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19 first quarter Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11 full Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40 last quarter Fri 2020-05-22 13:38:49 new

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-04-30 06:13 13:11 (64.59°) 20:09 13 hrs 55 min Fri 2020-05-01 06:12 13:11 (64.89°) 20:10 13 hrs 57 min Sat 2020-05-02 06:11 13:11 (65.18°) 20:11 14 hrs 0 min Sun 2020-05-03 06:10 13:11 (65.47°) 20:12 14 hrs 2 min Mon 2020-05-04 06:08 13:10 (65.76°) 20:13 14 hrs 4 min Tue 2020-05-05 06:07 13:10 (66.05°) 20:14 14 hrs 6 min Wed 2020-05-06 06:06 13:10 (66.32°) 20:15 14 hrs 8 min Thu 2020-05-07 06:05 13:10 (66.60°) 20:16 14 hrs 11 min Fri 2020-05-08 06:04 13:10 (66.87°) 20:17 14 hrs 13 min Sat 2020-05-09 06:03 13:10 (67.13°) 20:18 14 hrs 15 min

gained 0:19:45.773499 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 14:05

mean: sunrise 06:08 sunset 20:14

max: sun angle 67.13°

Twilight

date rise set Thu 2020-04-30 04:27 21:53 Fri 2020-05-01 04:25 21:55 Sat 2020-05-02 04:23 21:57 Sun 2020-05-03 04:22 21:58 Mon 2020-05-04 04:20 22:00 Tue 2020-05-05 04:18 22:01 Wed 2020-05-06 04:16 22:03 Thu 2020-05-07 04:15 22:04 Fri 2020-05-08 04:13 22:06 Sat 2020-05-09 04:11 22:07

Covers Thu 2020-04-30 01:00 through Sun 2020-05-10 01:00 . Calculations are for Altoona, PA (40.4800,-78.4200) at an elevation of 341 m and are expressed in local (US/Eastern) time and a 24-hour clock.