Astronomical highlights for this week.

Highlights

  • all week: Venus will be at its greatest brightness of the year (magnitude -4.7, lower numbers are brighter). It will dim through May as it passes between Earth and the Sun. it will brighten again through June.
  • Mon Apr 27, 1440Z, Apollo asteroid 2020 HP6 will pass 78k miles (~ 1/3rd the distance to the Moon) above the Earth at 27,347 mph. It was discovered on April 21. It has an estimated diameter of 25-50 feet. It will not be visible to the naked eye. It is not classified as potentially hazardous by NASA and is expected to pass by quietly.
  • Sun Apr 26, Venus and the Moon will be separated by 6º in the western evening sky
  • Wed morning Apr 29, Mars is shining brightly in the southeastern predawn sky. While not naked eye visible (magnitude 14), Pluto is just 2º southwest of Jupiter.
  • Thu Apr 30, the Moon returns to the evening sky, reaching first quarter.
  • Sun May 3 Saturn and Jupiter will be separated by 5º in the predawn sky
  • Thu Apr 30 16:38:19: first quarter moon
  • Thu May 07 06:45:11: full Flower moon

Upcoming Launches

·  Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

·  Wed, May 27 04:32 PM EDT (20:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 (DM-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

On This Day

  • May 1, 1860, witnesses watched a 47kg meteorite fall near New Concord, Ohio. Stories that it hit a horse cannot be corroborated.

In case you missed it

  • If attending the first launch of humans from US soil since the final space shuttle mission in 2011 was on your to-do list, plan to watch from home. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has asked that spectators not come to Florida for the targeted May 27th launch.
  • SpaceX’s latest Starlink satellites will be less reflective after astronomers and some Native American tribes raised concerns that the planned 12,000 satellites were marring the night sky.

Venus will be at its brightest of the year this week. Look for it after sunset in the West

Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

objectclose approach dateuncertaintyLDmillion
miles
2020 HN32020-04-26 02:18Z< 1 sec2.3~1
2020 HY52020-04-26 04:03Z< 1 sec16.3<4
2019 HS22020-04-26 15:40Z~6 hours13.63+
2020 HW62020-04-26 22:35Z< 1 sec2.2~1
2019 GF12020-04-27 00:55Z< 1 sec18.6~4.55
2020 FM62020-04-27 04:35Z< 1 sec14.3~3.55
2020 HC52020-04-27 08:59Z< 1 sec10.0~2.55
2020 HP62020-04-27 14:40Z~1 hour0.378,205+ miles
2020 HS12020-04-27 21:21Z<1 hour17.9~4.55
2020 HT12020-04-28 03:39Z< 1 sec11.0~3
2020 HP2020-04-28 20:40Z< 1 sec14.1~3.55
2020 HG32020-04-29 00:16Z< 1 sec12.4~3
2020 HJ62020-04-29 01:00Z< 1 sec1.7~0.55
527682020-04-29 09:56Z< 1 sec16.4~4
2020 HK62020-04-29 11:57Z< 1 sec3.1~1
2020 HW22020-04-29 12:23Z< 1 sec17.9~4.55
2020 HO32020-04-30 02:07Z< 1 sec17.44+
2020 GY22020-04-30 03:45Z< 1 sec17.1~4
2020 HB32020-04-30 04:08Z< 1 sec12.9~3
2020 HK32020-05-01 01:05Z~1 hour4.4~1
2020 HF42020-05-01 09:50Z~1 hour9.02+
2020 DM42020-05-01 10:05Z< 1 sec18.4~4.55
2020 HU22020-05-01 16:36Z< 1 sec7.4<2
2020 HR62020-05-01 23:34Z~1 hour12.7~3
2020 HZ42020-05-02 18:55Z< 1 sec16.0<4
2020 HN52020-05-03 02:19Z~1 hour9.6~2.55
2020 HL12020-05-03 11:59Z~1 hour12.6~3
2020 GE32020-05-04 04:32Z~1 hour19.0~5
2020 HQ32020-05-04 07:13Z~1 hour10.8~3
2020 HV42020-05-04 22:25Z< 1 sec18.2~4.55
2020 HZ62020-05-05 10:30Z~1 hour10.2~2.55
2020 HL2020-05-05 15:24Z~1 hour16.7~4
2020 HL62020-05-06 17:30Z~1 hour2.1~0.55
4389082020-05-07 12:18Z< 1 sec8.82+
2020 HM42020-05-07 16:11Z<1 hour10.8~3
2016 HP62020-05-07 21:49Z< 1 sec4.3~1
2020 HB62020-05-08 21:38Z<2 hours9.7~2.55
2020 HC62020-05-09 11:46Z~5 hours2.9~1
3889452020-05-10 14:17Z< 1 sec7.3~2

Closest

withinobjectclose approach dateuncertaintylunar distancesmillion
miles
~14 days2020 HP62020-04-27 14:40Z~1 hour0.378,205+ miles
~1 year2011 ES42020-09-01 16:12Z~8 days0.3~75,371.55 miles
~100 years2010 RF122095-09-06 00:05Z3+ hours0.1~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase)risetransit (alt)setconstellation
Mercury (98%)06:05:0812:52:53 (62°)19:42:24Aries
Venus (25%)07:57:3215:47:24 (77°)23:39:13Taurus
Moon (43%)12:07:1819:40:57 (70°)02:23:48Cancer
Mars03:08:3508:14:56 (34°)13:21:37Capricornus
Saturn02:04:0706:54:52 (30°)11:45:37Capricornus
Jupiter01:47:4806:34:20 (29°)11:20:53Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 04/30/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

  • exceptional pass exits Earth’s shadow 12° above the horizon Mon 2020-04-27 05:30:16 EDT from the SW (229°) reaches 81°, lasts 6 minutes
  • fair pass exits Earth’s shadow 10° above the horizon Wed 2020-04-29 05:31:33 EDT from the W (260°) reaches 38°, lasts 6 minutes
  • poor pass begins Fri 2020-05-01 05:33:37 EDT from the WNW (289°) reaches 20°, lasts 5 minutes
  • poor pass exits Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon Sat 2020-05-02 04:46:30 EDT from the WNW (288°) reaches 27°, lasts 4 minutes
  • below trees pass begins Sun 2020-05-03 05:36:01 EDT from the NW (315°) reaches 14°, lasts 3 minutes
  • below trees pass begins Mon 2020-05-04 04:47:38 EDT from the WNW (303°) reaches 17°, lasts 4 minutes
  • below trees pass begins Tue 2020-05-05 05:38:09 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 12°, lasts 3 minutes
  • below trees pass begins Wed 2020-05-06 04:49:57 EDT from the NW (325°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

datephase
Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19first quarter
Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11full
Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40last quarter
Fri 2020-05-22 13:38:49new

Sun

Sunrise/set

DateRiseSolar noon (alt)Setsunlight
Thu 2020-04-3006:1313:11 (64.59°)20:0913 hrs 55 min
Fri 2020-05-0106:1213:11 (64.89°)20:1013 hrs 57 min
Sat 2020-05-0206:1113:11 (65.18°)20:1114 hrs 0 min
Sun 2020-05-0306:1013:11 (65.47°)20:1214 hrs 2 min
Mon 2020-05-0406:0813:10 (65.76°)20:1314 hrs 4 min
Tue 2020-05-0506:0713:10 (66.05°)20:1414 hrs 6 min
Wed 2020-05-0606:0613:10 (66.32°)20:1514 hrs 8 min
Thu 2020-05-0706:0513:10 (66.60°)20:1614 hrs 11 min
Fri 2020-05-0806:0413:10 (66.87°)20:1714 hrs 13 min
Sat 2020-05-0906:0313:10 (67.13°)20:1814 hrs 15 min
  • gained 0:19:45.773499 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
  • daylight (HH:MM): 14:05
  • mean: sunrise 06:08 sunset 20:14
  • max: sun angle 67.13°

Twilight

dateriseset
Thu 2020-04-3004:2721:53
Fri 2020-05-0104:2521:55
Sat 2020-05-0204:2321:57
Sun 2020-05-0304:2221:58
Mon 2020-05-0404:2022:00
Tue 2020-05-0504:1822:01
Wed 2020-05-0604:1622:03
Thu 2020-05-0704:1522:04
Fri 2020-05-0804:1322:06
Sat 2020-05-0904:1122:07

Covers Thu 2020-04-30 01:00 through Sun 2020-05-10 01:00 . Calculations are for Altoona, PA (40.4800,-78.4200) at an elevation of 341 m and are expressed in local (US/Eastern) time and a 24-hour clock.

