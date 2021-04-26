Astronomical Highlights for the week

A major warm up has started. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cool, but not nearly as chilly as the best couple of days. Lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy with a warmer afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday will be breezy and even warmer with highs near to just above 80. A thunderstorm is possible by the end of the day on Wednesday. We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will still be relatively warm, but not quite as warm as Wednesday with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Behind a cold front, Friday will be windy and not as warm with clouds, some sunshine but also scattered showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. Saturday will still be a bit breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be close to 60. We’re going to have another warm-up Sunday into next week. Sunday and Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs on Sunday will be in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll have highs in the lower to middle 70s on Monday. It will turn even warmer for the middle of next week.