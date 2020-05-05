Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights
- Mon May 4: pun alert Happy Star Wars Day! May the “fourth” be with you.
- Tue May 5: the Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning fed by debris left by Haley’s Comet. This particular shower has a broad maximum so meteors may be visible early this week. The waxing gibbous moon will make seeing faint meteors difficult however. Best viewing will when the Moon is low in the sky but before dawn between about 4:30 and 5:30 am local. This shower is generally not particularly bright. Worth mentioning, not worth hyping.
- Thu May 7: the final supermoon of 2020, the last of 4 consecutive supermoons. Why do they tend to happen in groups of fours? This article explains
- 4 supermoons during 2020: 02/09, 03/09, 04/07, 05/07
- 4 supermoons during 2021: 03/28, 04/26, 05/26, 06/24
- Thu May 7, 7:30am EDT: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the seventh batch of Starlink broadband network satellites
- Thu May 7: the Eta Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday evening into Friday morning, fed by debris left by comet 1861 G1 Thatcher which last passed by in 1861. This particular shower has a broad maximum so meteors may be visible early this week. Only 10-20 meteors under the BEST conditions but the nearly full moon will make even that very difficult. Not even worth mentioning to audiences, but could be an explanation for any meteor activity appearing to emanate from the general area of the constellation Lyra.
- Fri May 8: Mercury begins emerging from behind the sun
- Looking ahead to next week: Jupiter and Saturn will line up with the waning gibbous moon before it move under Mars later in the week.
- Thu May 07 06:45:11: full Flower moon
- Thu May 14 10:02:40: last quarter moon
Upcoming Launches
· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan
· Wed, May 27 04:32 PM EDT (20:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 (DM-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
On This Day
- May 3, 1986: lightning struck the Delta rocket carrying GOES-G shortly after liftoff,
- May 6, 1975: NASA announces that Canada will build the Shuttle robot arm
- May 8, 2003: Hayabusa launched, first mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid
In case you missed it
- Last week the FDA approved a ventilator designed by engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for use on COVID-19 patients.
Another supermoon
The last supermoon of 2020 rises Thursday evening. The next supermoon will be in March 2021.
Near Earth Objects (NEO)
lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies
This week
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|LD
|million
miles
|2020 HN5
|2020-05-03 02:21Z
|< 1 sec
|9.6
|~2.55
|2020 JB
|2020-05-03 02:55Z
|~1 hour
|15.2
|~4
|2020 HL1
|2020-05-03 11:59Z
|< 1 sec
|12.6
|~3
|2020 JA
|2020-05-03 20:01Z
|< 1 sec
|0.6
|148,423+ miles
|2020 GE3
|2020-05-04 04:32Z
|~1 hour
|19.0
|~5
|2020 HQ3
|2020-05-04 07:13Z
|< 1 sec
|10.8
|~3
|2020 HU9
|2020-05-04 12:51Z
|< 1 sec
|16.7
|~4
|2020 HV4
|2020-05-04 22:25Z
|< 1 sec
|18.2
|~4.55
|2020 HS9
|2020-05-05 07:33Z
|< 1 sec
|4.6
|1+
|2020 HR8
|2020-05-05 10:01Z
|< 1 sec
|9.0
|2+
|2020 HZ6
|2020-05-05 10:32Z
|< 1 sec
|10.2
|~2.55
|2020 HL
|2020-05-05 15:24Z
|~1 hour
|16.7
|~4
|2020 HF7
|2020-05-05 17:05Z
|< 1 sec
|9.3
|2+
|2020 HL6
|2020-05-06 17:38Z
|< 1 sec
|2.1
|~0.55
|438908
|2020-05-07 12:18Z
|< 1 sec
|8.8
|2+
|2020 HM4
|2020-05-07 16:07Z
|~1 hour
|10.7
|~3
|2016 HP6
|2020-05-07 21:49Z
|< 1 sec
|4.3
|~1
|2020 HB6
|2020-05-08 21:52Z
|< 1 sec
|9.8
|~2.55
|2020 HC6
|2020-05-09 10:55Z
|~1 hour
|2.9
|~1
|388945
|2020-05-10 14:17Z
|< 1 sec
|7.3
|~2
|2000 KA
|2020-05-12 11:20Z
|< 1 sec
|8.8
|2+
|2020 HS6
|2020-05-14 13:51Z
|~4.55 hours
|15.7
|<4
|478784
|2020-05-15 13:56Z
|< 1 sec
|8.5
|~2
|2020 HA9
|2020-05-15 22:59Z
|~1.55 hours
|18.2
|~4.55
Closest
|within
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|lunar distances
|million
miles
|~14 days
|2020 JA
|2020-05-03 20:01Z
|< 1 sec
|0.6
|148,423+ miles
|~1 year
|2011 ES4
|2020-09-01 16:12Z
|~8 days
|0.3
|~75,371.55 miles
|~100 years
|2010 RF12
|2095-09-06 00:05Z
|3+ hours
|0.1
|~18,677.55 miles
Planet visibility
|body (phase)
|rise
|transit (alt)
|set
|constellation
|Mercury (98%)
|06:13:48
|13:23:26 (68°)
|20:34:50
|Aries
|Venus (19%)
|07:40:22
|15:29:56 (77°)
|23:22:30
|Taurus
|Moon (99%)
|20:45:03
|01:01:26 (36°)
|06:25:14
|Libra
|Mars
|02:54:41
|08:06:24 (35°)
|13:18:29
|Capricornus
|Saturn
|01:36:55
|06:27:41 (30°)
|11:18:28
|Capricornus
|Jupiter
|01:21:10
|06:07:48 (29°)
|10:54:26
|Sagittarius
Sample rise/set times for 05/07/20
Satellite Passes
This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.
International Space Station (ISS)
- below trees pass begins Mon 2020-05-04 04:47:41 EDT from the WNW (303°) reaches 17°, lasts 4 minutes
- below trees pass begins Tue 2020-05-05 05:38:12 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 12°, lasts 3 minutes
- below trees pass begins Wed 2020-05-06 04:50:02 EDT from the NW (326°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes
- below trees pass begins Fri 2020-05-08 04:51:50 EDT from the NNW (336°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes
- below trees pass begins Sun 2020-05-10 04:52:56 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 16°, lasts 4 minutes
- poor pass begins Tue 2020-05-12 04:53:50 EDT from the NW (325°) reaches 26°, lasts 5 minutes
Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.
Moon Phases
|date
|phase
|Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11
|full
|Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40
|last quarter
|Fri 2020-05-22 13:38:49
|new
|Fri 2020-05-29 23:29:52
|first quarter
Sun
Sunrise/set
|Date
|Rise
|Solar noon (alt)
|Set
|sunlight
|Thu 2020-05-07
|06:05
|13:10 (66.60°)
|20:16
|14 hrs 11 min
|Fri 2020-05-08
|06:04
|13:10 (66.87°)
|20:17
|14 hrs 13 min
|Sat 2020-05-09
|06:03
|13:10 (67.13°)
|20:18
|14 hrs 15 min
|Sun 2020-05-10
|06:02
|13:10 (67.39°)
|20:19
|14 hrs 17 min
|Mon 2020-05-11
|06:01
|13:10 (67.64°)
|20:20
|14 hrs 19 min
|Tue 2020-05-12
|06:00
|13:10 (67.89°)
|20:21
|14 hrs 21 min
|Wed 2020-05-13
|05:59
|13:10 (68.14°)
|20:22
|14 hrs 23 min
|Thu 2020-05-14
|05:58
|13:10 (68.38°)
|20:23
|14 hrs 25 min
|Fri 2020-05-15
|05:57
|13:10 (68.61°)
|20:24
|14 hrs 27 min
|Sat 2020-05-16
|05:56
|13:10 (68.84°)
|20:25
|14 hrs 28 min
- gained 0:17:56.786395 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
- daylight (HH:MM): 14:19
- mean: sunrise 06:01 sunset 20:21
- max: sun angle 68.84°
Twilight
|date
|rise
|set
|Thu 2020-05-07
|04:15
|22:04
|Fri 2020-05-08
|04:13
|22:06
|Sat 2020-05-09
|04:11
|22:07
|Sun 2020-05-10
|04:10
|22:09
|Mon 2020-05-11
|04:08
|22:10
|Tue 2020-05-12
|04:07
|22:12
|Wed 2020-05-13
|04:05
|22:14
|Thu 2020-05-14
|04:04
|22:15
|Fri 2020-05-15
|04:02
|22:17
|Sat 2020-05-16
|04:01
|22:18