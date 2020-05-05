Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

Mon May 4: pun alert Happy Star Wars Day! May the “fourth” be with you.

Tue May 5: the Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower peaks Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning fed by debris left by Haley’s Comet. This particular shower has a broad maximum so meteors may be visible early this week. The waxing gibbous moon will make seeing faint meteors difficult however. Best viewing will when the Moon is low in the sky but before dawn between about 4:30 and 5:30 am local. This shower is generally not particularly bright. Worth mentioning, not worth hyping.

Thu May 7: the final supermoon of 2020, the last of 4 consecutive supermoons. Why do they tend to happen in groups of fours? This article explains 4 supermoons during 2020: 02/09, 03/09, 04/07, 05/07 4 supermoons during 2021: 03/28, 04/26, 05/26, 06/24

Thu May 7, 7:30am EDT: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch the seventh batch of Starlink broadband network satellites

Thu May 7: the Eta Lyrid Meteor Shower peaks Thursday evening into Friday morning, fed by debris left by comet 1861 G1 Thatcher which last passed by in 1861. This particular shower has a broad maximum so meteors may be visible early this week. Only 10-20 meteors under the BEST conditions but the nearly full moon will make even that very difficult. Not even worth mentioning to audiences, but could be an explanation for any meteor activity appearing to emanate from the general area of the constellation Lyra.

Fri May 8: Mercury begins emerging from behind the sun

Looking ahead to next week: Jupiter and Saturn will line up with the waning gibbous moon before it move under Mars later in the week.

Thu May 07 06:45:11: full Flower moon

Thu May 14 10:02:40: last quarter moon

Upcoming Launches

· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

· Wed, May 27 04:32 PM EDT (20:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 (DM-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

On This Day

May 3, 1986: lightning struck the Delta rocket carrying GOES-G shortly after liftoff,

May 6, 1975: NASA announces that Canada will build the Shuttle robot arm

May 8, 2003: Hayabusa launched, first mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid

In case you missed it

Last week the FDA approved a ventilator designed by engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for use on COVID-19 patients.

Another supermoon

The last supermoon of 2020 rises Thursday evening. The next supermoon will be in March 2021.



Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 JA 2020-05-03 20:01Z < 1 sec 0.6 148,423+ miles ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (98%) 06:13:48 13:23:26 (68°) 20:34:50 Aries Venus (19%) 07:40:22 15:29:56 (77°) 23:22:30 Taurus Moon (99%) 20:45:03 01:01:26 (36°) 06:25:14 Libra Mars 02:54:41 08:06:24 (35°) 13:18:29 Capricornus Saturn 01:36:55 06:27:41 (30°) 11:18:28 Capricornus Jupiter 01:21:10 06:07:48 (29°) 10:54:26 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 05/07/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

below trees pass begins Mon 2020-05-04 04:47:41 EDT from the WNW (303°) reaches 17°, lasts 4 minutes

below trees pass begins Tue 2020-05-05 05:38:12 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 12°, lasts 3 minutes

below trees pass begins Wed 2020-05-06 04:50:02 EDT from the NW (326°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes

below trees pass begins Fri 2020-05-08 04:51:50 EDT from the NNW (336°) reaches 13°, lasts 3 minutes

below trees pass begins Sun 2020-05-10 04:52:56 EDT from the NNW (333°) reaches 16°, lasts 4 minutes

poor pass begins Tue 2020-05-12 04:53:50 EDT from the NW (325°) reaches 26°, lasts 5 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11 full Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40 last quarter Fri 2020-05-22 13:38:49 new Fri 2020-05-29 23:29:52 first quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-05-07 06:05 13:10 (66.60°) 20:16 14 hrs 11 min Fri 2020-05-08 06:04 13:10 (66.87°) 20:17 14 hrs 13 min Sat 2020-05-09 06:03 13:10 (67.13°) 20:18 14 hrs 15 min Sun 2020-05-10 06:02 13:10 (67.39°) 20:19 14 hrs 17 min Mon 2020-05-11 06:01 13:10 (67.64°) 20:20 14 hrs 19 min Tue 2020-05-12 06:00 13:10 (67.89°) 20:21 14 hrs 21 min Wed 2020-05-13 05:59 13:10 (68.14°) 20:22 14 hrs 23 min Thu 2020-05-14 05:58 13:10 (68.38°) 20:23 14 hrs 25 min Fri 2020-05-15 05:57 13:10 (68.61°) 20:24 14 hrs 27 min Sat 2020-05-16 05:56 13:10 (68.84°) 20:25 14 hrs 28 min

gained 0:17:56.786395 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 14:19

mean: sunrise 06:01 sunset 20:21

max: sun angle 68.84°

Twilight