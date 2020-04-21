Astronomical highlights for the week

Mon, Apr 20, 3pm EDT: Lunar Apogee, 252,564 miles (406,462 kilometers) from Earth

Wed, Apr 22: 50th Earth Day, NASA has a special gallery of satellite images of hurricanes, volcanoes, calving icebergs, etc.

Wed, Apr 22: Lyrid Meteor Shower conditions (weather aside) are as close to ideal as they can git with the shower’s peak coinciding with a new Moon The Lyrids tend to be dimmer than other showers Caused be debris left behind by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher traveling about 30 miles per second through the atmosphere First recorded sighting of Lyrid meteors was in 687 BC 10-15 meteors per hour from a rural location is a reasonable expectation, half that from the suburbs. The radiant, located near the bright star Vega, rises around 9 pm local time, but few if any meteors will be visible before midnight. The best time to look is a few hours before sunrise, when that radiant point is highest in the sky exposing the most sky real estate where meteors might be. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky so don’t necessarily focus on the constellation Lyra, look to the darkest part of your sky, away from artificial lights. While there has been some talk of an outburst (significantly more visible meteors than past years),

Thu, Apr 23: The Big Dipper, an asterism in the constellation Ursa Major, is more visible now. Its a good test of your vision too. Look to the the second star from the end of the handle. It is actually two stars separated by about 1/10th of a degree. If they don’t show up as two stars with the naked eye, they will through binoculars.

Fri, Apr 23: Look for Mars before sunrise. The line of Mars, Saturn and Jupiter still dominate the morning sky while Mars widens the gap.

Remember comet Atlas that was generating excitement of possibly being visible with the naked eye? It is fading as it has broken into at least three pieces. Aren’t you glad you didn’t hype it up?

Apr 19-26: International Dark Sky week. Online presentations on topics such as basic astronomy, scale of the universe and more: https://idsw.darksky.org/

You can incorporate light pollution data whenever you share astronomy information with your viewers. Their skies vary a lot more than you might realize. Visit this light pollution map for light pollution maps. You can browse online or download a KMZ file that can imported into some weather graphics packages. Here’s a taste:

The colors correspond to light pollution classes on the Bortle Scale.



Color Bortle Scale naked-eye limiting magnitude patience limiting Description What can be seen 1 7.5 2.5 extremely dark sky galaxies 2 7 2 very dark sky Rising milky way can be confused for dawn 3 6.5 1.5 rural sky milky way visible. Clouds are black holes in the sky. Constellations can be challenging to identify because there are so many stars visible. 4 6 1 rural/suburban

transitional

sky The sky is crowded with stars, extending to the horizon in all directions. 5 5.5 0.5 suburban sky Nearly all stars are visible in constellations are visible. 6 5 0 bright suburban sky Mars 7 4.5 -0.5 urban sky Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn. . 8-9 4 -1 city sky the Moon

Thu Apr 30 16:38:19: first quarter moon

Upcoming Launches

· Thu, Apr 23 03:16 PM EDT (19:16 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

· Sat, Apr 25 07:51 AM +06 (01:51 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Progress MS-14 (75P) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

· Wed, May 27 04:32 PM EDT (20:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew Dragon Demo-2 (DM-2) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

On This Day

April 20, 1055, Happy 65th birthday to NASA’s oldest active astronaut, Don Petit, veteran of two long-duration stays aboard the International Space Station, one space shuttle mission and a six-week expedition to find meteorites in Antarctica.



In case you missed it

NASA/JPL shared a glimpse into how the Mars rovers are being driven from home.

The Indonesian Nusantara Dua broadband satellite failed to reach orbit after the third stage of the Chinese Long March 3B rocket failed to separate cleanly.

Did you know, when command module pilot Jack Swigert was unexpectedly moved up from the backup crew for Apollo 13, he was so busy he forgot to file his taxes. He radioed Houston from space to ask for (and received) an extension.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night, best viewing is a few hours before sunrise. Expect 10-15 meteors per hour under rural skies, about half that from the suburbs.



Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 HV 2020-04-19 15:22Z < 1 sec 1.1 ~0.55 ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (91%) 06:01:49 12:28:23 (56°) 18:56:31 Pisces Venus (31%) 08:10:52 15:58:53 (77°) 23:48:00 Taurus Moon (0%) 06:57:12 13:44:10 (61°) 20:40:27 Aries Mars 03:21:57 08:23:08 (32°) 13:24:37 Capricornus Saturn 02:31:03 07:21:43 (30°) 12:12:23 Capricornus Jupiter 02:13:56 07:00:15 (29°) 11:46:35 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 04/23/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

poor pass begins Sat 2020-04-25 05:32:30 EDT from the SSW (196°) reaches 28°, lasts 5 minutes

exceptional pass exits Earth’s shadow 10° above the horizon Mon 2020-04-27 05:35:47 EDT from the SW (233°) reaches 89°, lasts 6 minutes

good pass exits Earth’s shadow 28° above the horizon Tue 2020-04-28 04:51:24 EDT from the SSW (203°) reaches 53°, lasts 4 minutes

fair pass begins Wed 2020-04-29 05:40:35 EDT from the W (265°) reaches 33°, lasts 6 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Wed 2020-04-22 22:25:49 new Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19 first quarter Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11 full Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40 last quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-04-23 06:23 13:12 (62.37°) 20:02 13 hrs 38 min Fri 2020-04-24 06:21 13:12 (62.70°) 20:03 13 hrs 41 min Sat 2020-04-25 06:20 13:12 (63.02°) 20:04 13 hrs 43 min Sun 2020-04-26 06:19 13:11 (63.34°) 20:05 13 hrs 46 min Mon 2020-04-27 06:17 13:11 (63.66°) 20:06 13 hrs 48 min Tue 2020-04-28 06:16 13:11 (63.97°) 20:07 13 hrs 50 min Wed 2020-04-29 06:15 13:11 (64.28°) 20:08 13 hrs 53 min Thu 2020-04-30 06:13 13:11 (64.59°) 20:09 13 hrs 55 min Fri 2020-05-01 06:12 13:11 (64.89°) 20:10 13 hrs 57 min Sat 2020-05-02 06:11 13:11 (65.18°) 20:11 14 hrs 0 min

gained 0:21:11.902382 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 13:49

mean: sunrise 06:17 sunset 20:07

max: sun angle 65.18°

Twilight