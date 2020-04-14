Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

Mon Apr 13: Venus continues to dominate the early evening sky. Look for it to join the Great Winter circle of stars in stars in Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and Canis Major and Minor. (see tweet below)

Tue Apr 14: Throughout the week the Moon will move past the lineup of Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky, near the teapot asterism in Sagittarius.

NASA has some great activities for kids shared online. Demonstrating why Moon craters look they way they do looks particularly good on camera:



end of the week: The Moon reaches last quarter on Tuesday which makes spotting ridges, craters and other features easier, even with the naked eye. Unlike when the Moon is full and its features are washed out in the bright sunlight, the low sun angle during crescent moons creates shadows that reveal a lot of detail.

Wed Apr 22 22:25:49: new moon

Upcoming Launches

· Thu, Apr 16 05:31 PM EDT (21:31 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

· Sat, Apr 25 07:51 AM +06 (01:51 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Progress MS-14 (75P) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

On This Day

April 13, 1969, Nimbus 3 weather satellite launched, third in a series of second-generation. Included an infrared spectrometer that allowed it to record temperatures throughout the Earth’s atmosphere.

April 13, 2019: first image of a black hole released.

In case you missed it

Look for the Moon “visiting” Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky this week



Venus continues shining brightly after dusk, look for it among the Great Winter Circle of stars



Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 GH2 2020-04-15 12:46Z ~1 hour 0.9 <223,209 miles ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (82%) 06:01:52 12:09:38 (51°) 18:18:40 Cetus Venus (37%) 08:21:49 16:05:55 (76°) 23:50:30 Taurus Moon (32%) 03:51:33 08:47:30 (29°) 13:48:22 Capricornus Mars 03:34:42 08:31:00 (31°) 13:27:35 Capricornus Saturn 02:57:45 07:48:14 (30°) 12:38:45 Capricornus Jupiter 02:39:34 07:25:34 (29°) 12:11:34 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 04/16/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

no visible passes predicted during this period

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Wed 2020-04-22 22:25:49 new Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19 first quarter Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11 full Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40 last quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-04-16 06:33 13:13 (59.98°) 19:54 13 hrs 21 min Fri 2020-04-17 06:31 13:13 (60.33°) 19:55 13 hrs 23 min Sat 2020-04-18 06:30 13:13 (60.68°) 19:56 13 hrs 26 min Sun 2020-04-19 06:29 13:13 (61.02°) 19:58 13 hrs 28 min Mon 2020-04-20 06:27 13:12 (61.37°) 19:59 13 hrs 31 min Tue 2020-04-21 06:26 13:12 (61.70°) 20:00 13 hrs 33 min Wed 2020-04-22 06:24 13:12 (62.04°) 20:01 13 hrs 36 min Thu 2020-04-23 06:23 13:12 (62.37°) 20:02 13 hrs 38 min Fri 2020-04-24 06:21 13:12 (62.70°) 20:03 13 hrs 41 min Sat 2020-04-25 06:20 13:12 (63.02°) 20:04 13 hrs 43 min

gained 0:22:16.955313 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 13:32

mean: sunrise 06:27 sunset 19:60

max: sun angle 63.02°

Twilight

date rise set Thu 2020-04-16 04:53 21:33 Fri 2020-04-17 04:51 21:34 Sat 2020-04-18 04:49 21:36 Sun 2020-04-19 04:47 21:37 Mon 2020-04-20 04:45 21:38 Tue 2020-04-21 04:43 21:40 Wed 2020-04-22 04:41 21:41 Thu 2020-04-23 04:40 21:43 Fri 2020-04-24 04:38 21:44 Sat 2020-04-25 04:36 21:46

Covers Thu 2020-04-16 01:00 through Sun 2020-04-26 01:00 . Calculations are for Altoona, PA (40.4800,-78.4200) at an elevation of 341 m and are expressed in local (US/Eastern) time and a 24-hour clock.