Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights
- Mon Apr 13: Venus continues to dominate the early evening sky. Look for it to join the Great Winter circle of stars in stars in Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and Canis Major and Minor. (see tweet below)
- Tue Apr 14: Throughout the week the Moon will move past the lineup of Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky, near the teapot asterism in Sagittarius.
- NASA has some great activities for kids shared online. Demonstrating why Moon craters look they way they do looks particularly good on camera:
- end of the week: The Moon reaches last quarter on Tuesday which makes spotting ridges, craters and other features easier, even with the naked eye. Unlike when the Moon is full and its features are washed out in the bright sunlight, the low sun angle during crescent moons creates shadows that reveal a lot of detail.
- Wed Apr 22 22:25:49: new moon
Upcoming Launches
· Thu, Apr 16 05:31 PM EDT (21:31 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
· Sat, Apr 25 07:51 AM +06 (01:51 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Progress MS-14 (75P) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
· Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan
On This Day
- April 13, 1969, Nimbus 3 weather satellite launched, third in a series of second-generation. Included an infrared spectrometer that allowed it to record temperatures throughout the Earth’s atmosphere.
- April 13, 2019: first image of a black hole released.
In case you missed it
- Trump signs an executive order encouraging space mining. The Russian space agency is not happy.
- Astronaut Anne Mclain’s estranged wife now charged with lying about alleged “space crime”
Look for the Moon “visiting” Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky this week
Venus continues shining brightly after dusk, look for it among the Great Winter Circle of stars
Near Earth Objects (NEO)
lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies
This week
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|LD
|million
miles
|2020 FX3
|2020-04-15 01:02Z
|< 1 sec
|14.1
|~3.55
|2020 GH2
|2020-04-15 12:46Z
|~1 hour
|0.9
|<223,209 miles
|2020 GJ2
|2020-04-17 00:58Z
|< 1 sec
|11.4
|~3
|2020 FV6
|2020-04-19 13:29Z
|~1 hour
|10.7
|~3
|2019 HS2
|2020-04-26 15:40Z
|~6 hours
|13.6
|3+
|2019 GF1
|2020-04-27 00:56Z
|~1 hour
|18.6
|~4.55
|2020 FM6
|2020-04-27 04:37Z
|~1 hour
|14.3
|~3.55
Closest
|within
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|lunar distances
|million
miles
|~14 days
|2020 GH2
|2020-04-15 12:46Z
|~1 hour
|0.9
|<223,209 miles
|~1 year
|2011 ES4
|2020-09-01 16:12Z
|~8 days
|0.3
|~75,371.55 miles
|~100 years
|2010 RF12
|2095-09-06 00:05Z
|3+ hours
|0.1
|~18,677.55 miles
Planet visibility
|body (phase)
|rise
|transit (alt)
|set
|constellation
|Mercury (82%)
|06:01:52
|12:09:38 (51°)
|18:18:40
|Cetus
|Venus (37%)
|08:21:49
|16:05:55 (76°)
|23:50:30
|Taurus
|Moon (32%)
|03:51:33
|08:47:30 (29°)
|13:48:22
|Capricornus
|Mars
|03:34:42
|08:31:00 (31°)
|13:27:35
|Capricornus
|Saturn
|02:57:45
|07:48:14 (30°)
|12:38:45
|Capricornus
|Jupiter
|02:39:34
|07:25:34 (29°)
|12:11:34
|Sagittarius
Sample rise/set times for 04/16/20
Satellite Passes
This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.
International Space Station (ISS)
no visible passes predicted during this period
Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.
Moon Phases
|date
|phase
|Wed 2020-04-22 22:25:49
|new
|Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19
|first quarter
|Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11
|full
|Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40
|last quarter
Sun
Sunrise/set
|Date
|Rise
|Solar noon (alt)
|Set
|sunlight
|Thu 2020-04-16
|06:33
|13:13 (59.98°)
|19:54
|13 hrs 21 min
|Fri 2020-04-17
|06:31
|13:13 (60.33°)
|19:55
|13 hrs 23 min
|Sat 2020-04-18
|06:30
|13:13 (60.68°)
|19:56
|13 hrs 26 min
|Sun 2020-04-19
|06:29
|13:13 (61.02°)
|19:58
|13 hrs 28 min
|Mon 2020-04-20
|06:27
|13:12 (61.37°)
|19:59
|13 hrs 31 min
|Tue 2020-04-21
|06:26
|13:12 (61.70°)
|20:00
|13 hrs 33 min
|Wed 2020-04-22
|06:24
|13:12 (62.04°)
|20:01
|13 hrs 36 min
|Thu 2020-04-23
|06:23
|13:12 (62.37°)
|20:02
|13 hrs 38 min
|Fri 2020-04-24
|06:21
|13:12 (62.70°)
|20:03
|13 hrs 41 min
|Sat 2020-04-25
|06:20
|13:12 (63.02°)
|20:04
|13 hrs 43 min
- gained 0:22:16.955313 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
- daylight (HH:MM): 13:32
- mean: sunrise 06:27 sunset 19:60
- max: sun angle 63.02°
Twilight
|date
|rise
|set
|Thu 2020-04-16
|04:53
|21:33
|Fri 2020-04-17
|04:51
|21:34
|Sat 2020-04-18
|04:49
|21:36
|Sun 2020-04-19
|04:47
|21:37
|Mon 2020-04-20
|04:45
|21:38
|Tue 2020-04-21
|04:43
|21:40
|Wed 2020-04-22
|04:41
|21:41
|Thu 2020-04-23
|04:40
|21:43
|Fri 2020-04-24
|04:38
|21:44
|Sat 2020-04-25
|04:36
|21:46
Covers Thu 2020-04-16 01:00 through Sun 2020-04-26 01:00 . Calculations are for Altoona, PA (40.4800,-78.4200) at an elevation of 341 m and are expressed in local (US/Eastern) time and a 24-hour clock.