Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

  • Mon Apr 13: Venus continues to dominate the early evening sky. Look for it to join the Great Winter circle of stars in stars in Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and Canis Major and Minor. (see tweet below)
  • Tue Apr 14: Throughout the week the Moon will move past the lineup of Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky, near the teapot asterism in Sagittarius.
  • NASA has some great activities for kids shared online. Demonstrating why Moon craters look they way they do looks particularly good on camera:
  • end of the week: The Moon reaches last quarter on Tuesday which makes spotting ridges, craters and other features easier, even with the naked eye. Unlike when the Moon is full and its features are washed out in the bright sunlight, the low sun angle during crescent moons creates shadows that reveal a lot of detail.
  • Wed Apr 22 22:25:49: new moon

Upcoming Launches

·  Thu, Apr 16 05:31 PM EDT (21:31 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

·  Sat, Apr 25 07:51 AM +06 (01:51 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Progress MS-14 (75P) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

·  Thu, May 21 02:30 AM JST (17:30 UTC) JAXA plans the launch of HTV-9 from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan

On This Day

  • April 13, 1969, Nimbus 3 weather satellite launched, third in a series of second-generation. Included an infrared spectrometer that allowed it to record temperatures throughout the Earth’s atmosphere.
  • April 13, 2019: first image of a black hole released.

In case you missed it

Look for the Moon “visiting” Mars, Saturn and Jupiter in the predawn sky this week

Venus continues shining brightly after dusk, look for it among the Great Winter Circle of stars

Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

objectclose approach dateuncertaintyLDmillion
miles
2020 FX32020-04-15 01:02Z< 1 sec14.1~3.55
2020 GH22020-04-15 12:46Z~1 hour0.9<223,209 miles
2020 GJ22020-04-17 00:58Z< 1 sec11.4~3
2020 FV62020-04-19 13:29Z~1 hour10.7~3
2019 HS22020-04-26 15:40Z~6 hours13.63+
2019 GF12020-04-27 00:56Z~1 hour18.6~4.55
2020 FM62020-04-27 04:37Z~1 hour14.3~3.55

Closest

withinobjectclose approach dateuncertaintylunar distancesmillion
miles
~14 days2020 GH22020-04-15 12:46Z~1 hour0.9<223,209 miles
~1 year2011 ES42020-09-01 16:12Z~8 days0.3~75,371.55 miles
~100 years2010 RF122095-09-06 00:05Z3+ hours0.1~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase)risetransit (alt)setconstellation
Mercury (82%)06:01:5212:09:38 (51°)18:18:40Cetus
Venus (37%)08:21:4916:05:55 (76°)23:50:30Taurus
Moon (32%)03:51:3308:47:30 (29°)13:48:22Capricornus
Mars03:34:4208:31:00 (31°)13:27:35Capricornus
Saturn02:57:4507:48:14 (30°)12:38:45Capricornus
Jupiter02:39:3407:25:34 (29°)12:11:34Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 04/16/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

no visible passes predicted during this period

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

datephase
Wed 2020-04-22 22:25:49new
Thu 2020-04-30 16:38:19first quarter
Thu 2020-05-07 06:45:11full
Thu 2020-05-14 10:02:40last quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

DateRiseSolar noon (alt)Setsunlight
Thu 2020-04-1606:3313:13 (59.98°)19:5413 hrs 21 min
Fri 2020-04-1706:3113:13 (60.33°)19:5513 hrs 23 min
Sat 2020-04-1806:3013:13 (60.68°)19:5613 hrs 26 min
Sun 2020-04-1906:2913:13 (61.02°)19:5813 hrs 28 min
Mon 2020-04-2006:2713:12 (61.37°)19:5913 hrs 31 min
Tue 2020-04-2106:2613:12 (61.70°)20:0013 hrs 33 min
Wed 2020-04-2206:2413:12 (62.04°)20:0113 hrs 36 min
Thu 2020-04-2306:2313:12 (62.37°)20:0213 hrs 38 min
Fri 2020-04-2406:2113:12 (62.70°)20:0313 hrs 41 min
Sat 2020-04-2506:2013:12 (63.02°)20:0413 hrs 43 min
  • gained 0:22:16.955313 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
  • daylight (HH:MM): 13:32
  • mean: sunrise 06:27 sunset 19:60
  • max: sun angle 63.02°

Twilight

dateriseset
Thu 2020-04-1604:5321:33
Fri 2020-04-1704:5121:34
Sat 2020-04-1804:4921:36
Sun 2020-04-1904:4721:37
Mon 2020-04-2004:4521:38
Tue 2020-04-2104:4321:40
Wed 2020-04-2204:4121:41
Thu 2020-04-2304:4021:43
Fri 2020-04-2404:3821:44
Sat 2020-04-2504:3621:46

Covers Thu 2020-04-16 01:00 through Sun 2020-04-26 01:00 . Calculations are for Altoona, PA (40.4800,-78.4200) at an elevation of 341 m and are expressed in local (US/Eastern) time and a 24-hour clock.

