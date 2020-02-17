Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

On Feb 18, the Moon will pass in front of the 24% illuminated Mars, occulting it for 1 hour, 30 minutes, 32 seconds. It will take about 15 seconds for Mars’ disc to disappear behind the Moon’s crescent and another 15 seconds for it to reappear on from behind the unlit potion of the the Moon

Circumstances of Feb 18 lunar occultation of Mars from Altoona Pa time altitude direction (az) sky conditions visibility disappears 7:25 AM EST 25° SSE (164°) daylight, Sun 3° above the horizon telescope or binoculars reappears 8:56 AM EST 26° S (187°) daylight, Sun 19° above the horizon telescope or binoculars

from International Occultation Timing Association calculations for Altoona Pa (40.2967, -78.32) For more information see the IOTA page on this event



Occlusions are very useful to astronomy, giving unique opportunities to study the atmospheres of planets and moons using the light from the occulted body as a back-light. Occultations outside out solar system have enabled the discovery of exoplanets. Read more in JPL’s Basics of Spaceflight

Sun Feb 23 10:31:59: new moon

Upcoming Launches

· Mon, Feb 10:05 AM EST (15:05 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-5 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

· Tue, Feb 07:18 PM -03 (22:18 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of JCSat-17 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

· Thu, Feb 05:05 AM +08 (21:05 UTC) China plans the launch of Unconfirmed Payload from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southern China

· Thu, Feb 11:00 AM MSK (08:00 UTC) Russian Military plans the launch of Meridian-M 19L from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia

· Fri, Feb 11:30 AM AKST (20:30 UTC) Astra Space plans the launch of Rocket 3.0 Flight 1 from the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska in Kodiak Island, Alaska

· Mon, Mar 01:45 AM EST (06:45 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of CRS SpX-20 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

· Thu, Mar 10:33 PM -03 (01:33 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of Falcon Eye 2 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

· Thu, Mar 03:22 PM EDT (19:22 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of AEHF-6 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

· Mon, Mar 10:50 PM -03 (01:50 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of SSMS (POC) from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

On This Day

Feb 18, 1930: Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto

In case you missed it

Tue Feb 18

90 years ago today, Clyde Tombaugh discovery Pluto comparing images take at the Lowell Observatory. Do you think it should be a planet?



lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 2020 CG2 2020-02-17 08:19Z < 1 sec 2.2 ~1 ~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (7%) 07:13:30 13:00:43 (45°) 18:47:47 Aquarius Venus (66%) 08:43:29 15:07:43 (56°) 21:30:55 Pisces Moon (7%) 05:28:04 10:14:12 (26°) 15:02:50 Capricornus Mars 03:50:44 08:26:07 (26°) 13:01:31 Sagittarius Saturn 05:23:25 10:10:40 (29°) 14:57:58 Sagittarius Jupiter 04:49:34 09:30:37 (27°) 14:11:42 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 02/20/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

below trees pass begins Wed 2020-02-19 06:05:29 EST from the SSE (162°) reaches 14°, lasts 3 minutes

fair pass begins Fri 2020-02-21 06:05:24 EST from the SSW (208°) reaches 40°, lasts 6 minutes

outstanding pass exits Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon Sun 2020-02-23 06:06:50 EST from the WSW (242°) reaches 66°, lasts 6 minutes

poor pass exits Earth’s shadow 13° above the horizon Tue 2020-02-25 06:09:17 EST from the W (277°) reaches 28°, lasts 5 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Sun 2020-02-23 10:31:59 new Mon 2020-03-02 14:57:22 first quarter Mon 2020-03-09 13:47:42 full Mon 2020-03-16 05:34:10 last quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Thu 2020-02-20 07:01 12:27 (38.59°) 17:54 10 hrs 53 min Fri 2020-02-21 07:00 12:27 (38.95°) 17:55 10 hrs 55 min Sat 2020-02-22 06:58 12:27 (39.31°) 17:57 10 hrs 58 min Sun 2020-02-23 06:57 12:27 (39.68°) 17:58 11 hrs 0 min Mon 2020-02-24 06:56 12:27 (40.05°) 17:59 11 hrs 3 min Tue 2020-02-25 06:54 12:27 (40.42°) 18:00 11 hrs 6 min Wed 2020-02-26 06:53 12:27 (40.79°) 18:01 11 hrs 8 min Thu 2020-02-27 06:51 12:26 (41.17°) 18:02 11 hrs 11 min Fri 2020-02-28 06:50 12:26 (41.54°) 18:04 11 hrs 13 min Sat 2020-02-29 06:48 12:26 (41.92°) 18:05 11 hrs 16 min

gained 0:23:24.325674 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 11:04

mean: sunrise 06:55 sunset 17:60

max: sun angle 41.92°

Twilight