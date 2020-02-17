Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights
- On Feb 18, the Moon will pass in front of the 24% illuminated Mars, occulting it for 1 hour, 30 minutes, 32 seconds. It will take about 15 seconds for Mars’ disc to disappear behind the Moon’s crescent and another 15 seconds for it to reappear on from behind the unlit potion of the the Moon
|Circumstances of Feb 18 lunar occultation of Mars from Altoona Pa
|time
|altitude
|direction (az)
|sky conditions
|visibility
|disappears
|7:25 AM EST
|25°
|SSE (164°)
|daylight, Sun 3° above the horizon
|telescope or binoculars
|reappears
|8:56 AM EST
|26°
|S (187°)
|daylight, Sun 19° above the horizon
|telescope or binoculars
- from International Occultation Timing Association calculations for Altoona Pa (40.2967, -78.32) For more information see the IOTA page on this event
- Occlusions are very useful to astronomy, giving unique opportunities to study the atmospheres of planets and moons using the light from the occulted body as a back-light. Occultations outside out solar system have enabled the discovery of exoplanets. Read more in JPL’s Basics of Spaceflight
- Sun Feb 23 10:31:59: new moon
Upcoming Launches
· Mon, Feb 10:05 AM EST (15:05 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-5 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida
· Tue, Feb 07:18 PM -03 (22:18 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of JCSat-17 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana
· Thu, Feb 05:05 AM +08 (21:05 UTC) China plans the launch of Unconfirmed Payload from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southern China
· Thu, Feb 11:00 AM MSK (08:00 UTC) Russian Military plans the launch of Meridian-M 19L from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia
· Fri, Feb 11:30 AM AKST (20:30 UTC) Astra Space plans the launch of Rocket 3.0 Flight 1 from the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska in Kodiak Island, Alaska
· Mon, Mar 01:45 AM EST (06:45 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of CRS SpX-20 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida
· Thu, Mar 10:33 PM -03 (01:33 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of Falcon Eye 2 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana
· Thu, Mar 03:22 PM EDT (19:22 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of AEHF-6 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida
· Mon, Mar 10:50 PM -03 (01:50 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of SSMS (POC) from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana
On This Day
- Feb 18, 1930: Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto
In case you missed it
- NASA announced 4 missions it is considering for its low-cost Discovery mission program. Two are focused on Venus, the others on Jupiter’s moon Io and Saturn’s moon Titan. The teams will work up concept studies over the next 9 months after which NASA will pick two to fly.
- The Solar Orbiter successfully launched. This NASA/ESA partnership will provide the first views of the Sun’s poles.
- NASA announced its hiring a new class of astronauts. If you are a US citizen, have a masters degree in a STEM field and can pass the physical look for applications to open in March.
Back in History
90
years ago today, Clyde Tombaugh discovery Pluto comparing images take at the
Lowell Observatory. Do you think it should be a planet?
Near Earth Objects (NEO)
lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies
This week
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|LD
|
million
miles
|2020 BL14
|2020-02-16 15:30Z
|< 1 sec
|18.0
|~4.55
|2020 CR2
|2020-02-16 19:42Z
|< 1 sec
|3.1
|~1
|2020 CG2
|2020-02-17 08:19Z
|< 1 sec
|2.2
|~1
|2020 CK1
|2020-02-17 15:42Z
|< 1 sec
|8.6
|~2
|2018 CW2
|2020-02-17 17:39Z
|< 1 sec
|6.3
|~2
|2020 BA10
|2020-02-18 14:06Z
|< 1 sec
|12.2
|~3
|2020 CX1
|2020-02-19 11:01Z
|< 1 sec
|14.0
|~3.55
|2020 BL7
|2020-02-19 20:28Z
|~1 hour
|13.9
|~3.55
|2020 CO2
|2020-02-19 20:35Z
|~1 hour
|3.9
|~1
|2020 BC9
|2020-02-20 04:41Z
|~1 hour
|13.9
|~3.55
|2019 BE5
|2020-02-20 12:09Z
|< 1 sec
|13.7
|~3.55
|2020 CP2
|2020-02-20 16:22Z
|~1 hour
|5.0
|1+
|2011 DR
|2020-02-23 00:16Z
|~7.55 days
|14.6
|~3.55
|2016 CO246
|2020-02-23 07:40Z
|< 1 sec
|18.3
|~4.55
|2020 BR10
|2020-02-23 14:55Z
|< 1 sec
|15.4
|~4
|2020 BW13
|2020-02-24 16:10Z
|~1 hour
|9.1
|2+
|2012 DS30
|2020-02-26 03:06Z
|~7 hours
|12.2
|~3
|2015 BK509
|2020-02-29 00:29Z
|< 1 sec
|18.7
|~4.55
|2017 BM123
|2020-03-01 12:45Z
|< 1 sec
|10.4
|~2.55
Closest
|within
|object
|close approach date
|uncertainty
|lunar distances
|
million
miles
|~14 days
|2020 CG2
|2020-02-17 08:19Z
|< 1 sec
|2.2
|~1
|~1 year
|2011 ES4
|2020-09-01 16:12Z
|~8 days
|0.3
|~75,371.55 miles
|~100 years
|2010 RF12
|2095-09-06 00:05Z
|3+ hours
|0.1
|~18,677.55 miles
Planet visibility
|body (phase)
|rise
|transit (alt)
|set
|constellation
|Mercury (7%)
|07:13:30
|13:00:43 (45°)
|18:47:47
|Aquarius
|Venus (66%)
|08:43:29
|15:07:43 (56°)
|21:30:55
|Pisces
|Moon (7%)
|05:28:04
|10:14:12 (26°)
|15:02:50
|Capricornus
|Mars
|03:50:44
|08:26:07 (26°)
|13:01:31
|Sagittarius
|Saturn
|05:23:25
|10:10:40 (29°)
|14:57:58
|Sagittarius
|Jupiter
|04:49:34
|09:30:37 (27°)
|14:11:42
|Sagittarius
Sample rise/set times for 02/20/20
Satellite Passes
This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.
International Space Station (ISS)
- below trees pass begins Wed 2020-02-19 06:05:29 EST from the SSE (162°) reaches 14°, lasts 3 minutes
- fair pass begins Fri 2020-02-21 06:05:24 EST from the SSW (208°) reaches 40°, lasts 6 minutes
- outstanding pass exits Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon Sun 2020-02-23 06:06:50 EST from the WSW (242°) reaches 66°, lasts 6 minutes
- poor pass exits Earth’s shadow 13° above the horizon Tue 2020-02-25 06:09:17 EST from the W (277°) reaches 28°, lasts 5 minutes
Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.
Moon Phases
|date
|phase
|Sun 2020-02-23 10:31:59
|new
|Mon 2020-03-02 14:57:22
|first quarter
|Mon 2020-03-09 13:47:42
|full
|Mon 2020-03-16 05:34:10
|last quarter
Sun
Sunrise/set
|Date
|Rise
|Solar noon (alt)
|Set
|sunlight
|Thu 2020-02-20
|07:01
|12:27 (38.59°)
|17:54
|10 hrs 53 min
|Fri 2020-02-21
|07:00
|12:27 (38.95°)
|17:55
|10 hrs 55 min
|Sat 2020-02-22
|06:58
|12:27 (39.31°)
|17:57
|10 hrs 58 min
|Sun 2020-02-23
|06:57
|12:27 (39.68°)
|17:58
|11 hrs 0 min
|Mon 2020-02-24
|06:56
|12:27 (40.05°)
|17:59
|11 hrs 3 min
|Tue 2020-02-25
|06:54
|12:27 (40.42°)
|18:00
|11 hrs 6 min
|Wed 2020-02-26
|06:53
|12:27 (40.79°)
|18:01
|11 hrs 8 min
|Thu 2020-02-27
|06:51
|12:26 (41.17°)
|18:02
|11 hrs 11 min
|Fri 2020-02-28
|06:50
|12:26 (41.54°)
|18:04
|11 hrs 13 min
|Sat 2020-02-29
|06:48
|12:26 (41.92°)
|18:05
|11 hrs 16 min
- gained 0:23:24.325674 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
- daylight (HH:MM): 11:04
- mean: sunrise 06:55 sunset 17:60
- max: sun angle 41.92°
Twilight
|date
|rise
|set
|Thu 2020-02-20
|05:28
|19:26
|Fri 2020-02-21
|05:27
|19:27
|Sat 2020-02-22
|05:26
|19:29
|Sun 2020-02-23
|05:24
|19:30
|Mon 2020-02-24
|05:23
|19:31
|Tue 2020-02-25
|05:21
|19:32
|Wed 2020-02-26
|05:20
|19:33
|Thu 2020-02-27
|05:19
|19:34
|Fri 2020-02-28
|05:17
|19:35
|Sat 2020-02-29
|05:16
|19:36