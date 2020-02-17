Astronomical highlights for the week

Highlights

  • On Feb 18, the Moon will pass in front of the 24% illuminated Mars, occulting it for 1 hour, 30 minutes, 32 seconds. It will take about 15 seconds for Mars’ disc to disappear behind the Moon’s crescent and another 15 seconds for it to reappear on from behind the unlit potion of the the Moon
Circumstances of Feb 18 lunar occultation of Mars from Altoona Pa
time altitude direction (az) sky conditions visibility
disappears 7:25 AM EST 25° SSE (164°) daylight, Sun 3° above the horizon telescope or binoculars
reappears 8:56 AM EST 26° S (187°) daylight, Sun 19° above the horizon telescope or binoculars

Upcoming Launches

·  Mon, Feb 10:05 AM EST (15:05 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Starlink-5 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

·  Tue, Feb 07:18 PM -03 (22:18 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of JCSat-17 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

·  Thu, Feb 05:05 AM +08 (21:05 UTC) China plans the launch of Unconfirmed Payload from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Southern China

·  Thu, Feb 11:00 AM MSK (08:00 UTC) Russian Military plans the launch of Meridian-M 19L from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northwestern Russia

·  Fri, Feb 11:30 AM AKST (20:30 UTC) Astra Space plans the launch of Rocket 3.0 Flight 1 from the Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska in Kodiak Island, Alaska

·  Mon, Mar 01:45 AM EST (06:45 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of CRS SpX-20 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

·  Thu, Mar 10:33 PM -03 (01:33 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of Falcon Eye 2 from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

·  Thu, Mar 03:22 PM EDT (19:22 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of AEHF-6 from the Cape Canaveral AFS in Florida

·  Mon, Mar 10:50 PM -03 (01:50 UTC) Arianespace plans the launch of SSMS (POC) from the Guiana Space Centre in French Guiana

On This Day

  • Feb 18, 1930: Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto

In case you missed it

Back in History

Tue Feb 18

90 years ago today, Clyde Tombaugh discovery Pluto comparing images take at the Lowell Observatory. Do you think it should be a planet?

Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

object close approach date uncertainty LD million
miles
2020 BL14 2020-02-16 15:30Z < 1 sec 18.0 ~4.55
2020 CR2 2020-02-16 19:42Z < 1 sec 3.1 ~1
2020 CG2 2020-02-17 08:19Z < 1 sec 2.2 ~1
2020 CK1 2020-02-17 15:42Z < 1 sec 8.6 ~2
2018 CW2 2020-02-17 17:39Z < 1 sec 6.3 ~2
2020 BA10 2020-02-18 14:06Z < 1 sec 12.2 ~3
2020 CX1 2020-02-19 11:01Z < 1 sec 14.0 ~3.55
2020 BL7 2020-02-19 20:28Z ~1 hour 13.9 ~3.55
2020 CO2 2020-02-19 20:35Z ~1 hour 3.9 ~1
2020 BC9 2020-02-20 04:41Z ~1 hour 13.9 ~3.55
2019 BE5 2020-02-20 12:09Z < 1 sec 13.7 ~3.55
2020 CP2 2020-02-20 16:22Z ~1 hour 5.0 1+
2011 DR 2020-02-23 00:16Z ~7.55 days 14.6 ~3.55
2016 CO246 2020-02-23 07:40Z < 1 sec 18.3 ~4.55
2020 BR10 2020-02-23 14:55Z < 1 sec 15.4 ~4
2020 BW13 2020-02-24 16:10Z ~1 hour 9.1 2+
2012 DS30 2020-02-26 03:06Z ~7 hours 12.2 ~3
2015 BK509 2020-02-29 00:29Z < 1 sec 18.7 ~4.55
2017 BM123 2020-03-01 12:45Z < 1 sec 10.4 ~2.55

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million
miles
~14 days 2020 CG2 2020-02-17 08:19Z < 1 sec 2.2 ~1
~1 year 2011 ES4 2020-09-01 16:12Z ~8 days 0.3 ~75,371.55 miles
~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-06 00:05Z 3+ hours 0.1 ~18,677.55 miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation
Mercury (7%) 07:13:30 13:00:43 (45°) 18:47:47 Aquarius
Venus (66%) 08:43:29 15:07:43 (56°) 21:30:55 Pisces
Moon (7%) 05:28:04 10:14:12 (26°) 15:02:50 Capricornus
Mars 03:50:44 08:26:07 (26°) 13:01:31 Sagittarius
Saturn 05:23:25 10:10:40 (29°) 14:57:58 Sagittarius
Jupiter 04:49:34 09:30:37 (27°) 14:11:42 Sagittarius

Sample rise/set times for 02/20/20

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

  • below trees pass begins Wed 2020-02-19 06:05:29 EST from the SSE (162°) reaches 14°, lasts 3 minutes
  • fair pass begins Fri 2020-02-21 06:05:24 EST from the SSW (208°) reaches 40°, lasts 6 minutes
  • outstanding pass exits Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon Sun 2020-02-23 06:06:50 EST from the WSW (242°) reaches 66°, lasts 6 minutes
  • poor pass exits Earth’s shadow 13° above the horizon Tue 2020-02-25 06:09:17 EST from the W (277°) reaches 28°, lasts 5 minutes

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and do cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase
Sun 2020-02-23 10:31:59 new
Mon 2020-03-02 14:57:22 first quarter
Mon 2020-03-09 13:47:42 full
Mon 2020-03-16 05:34:10 last quarter

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight
Thu 2020-02-20 07:01 12:27 (38.59°) 17:54 10 hrs 53 min
Fri 2020-02-21 07:00 12:27 (38.95°) 17:55 10 hrs 55 min
Sat 2020-02-22 06:58 12:27 (39.31°) 17:57 10 hrs 58 min
Sun 2020-02-23 06:57 12:27 (39.68°) 17:58 11 hrs 0 min
Mon 2020-02-24 06:56 12:27 (40.05°) 17:59 11 hrs 3 min
Tue 2020-02-25 06:54 12:27 (40.42°) 18:00 11 hrs 6 min
Wed 2020-02-26 06:53 12:27 (40.79°) 18:01 11 hrs 8 min
Thu 2020-02-27 06:51 12:26 (41.17°) 18:02 11 hrs 11 min
Fri 2020-02-28 06:50 12:26 (41.54°) 18:04 11 hrs 13 min
Sat 2020-02-29 06:48 12:26 (41.92°) 18:05 11 hrs 16 min
  • gained 0:23:24.325674 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period
  • daylight (HH:MM): 11:04
  • mean: sunrise 06:55 sunset 17:60
  • max: sun angle 41.92°

Twilight

date rise set
Thu 2020-02-20 05:28 19:26
Fri 2020-02-21 05:27 19:27
Sat 2020-02-22 05:26 19:29
Sun 2020-02-23 05:24 19:30
Mon 2020-02-24 05:23 19:31
Tue 2020-02-25 05:21 19:32
Wed 2020-02-26 05:20 19:33
Thu 2020-02-27 05:19 19:34
Fri 2020-02-28 05:17 19:35
Sat 2020-02-29 05:16 19:36

