Astronomical highlights for the week.

Highlights

A NASA/NOAA Mishap Investigation Board has completed its review of the issues with GOES-17 and find the likely cause as a blockage in the cooling system. The full report is available here.

Tue Aug 6: The ?????Aquarid meteor shower reaches its peak of about 3 meteors per hour

Fri Aug 9: Jupiter will pass within 1 degree of angular separation of the waxing gibbous Moon

Wed Aug 07 13:30:55: first quarter moon

On This Day

Aug 4, 2007: The Mars lander Phoenix launches

Aug 5, 2012: The Mars Science Laboratory “Curiosity” rover makes a dramatic landing. Follow the @MarsWXReport twitter account for the latest conditions from MSL and InSight

Aug 10, 1990: The Magellan probe enters Venus orbit, it would map ~98% of the planet’s surface

Near Earth Objects (NEO)

lunar distance (LD) is the mean distance to the moon ~239k miles. Anything within 1 LD is newsworthy. For more information see NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies

This week

object close approach date uncertainty LD million

miles 2006 QQ23 2019-08-10 07:23Z ~1 hour 19.4 ~5 454094 2019-08-12 00:14Z < 1 sec 16.9 ~4

Closest

within object close approach date uncertainty lunar distances million

miles ~14 days 454094 2019-08-12 00:14Z < 1 sec 16.9 ~4 ~1 year 2019 OU1 2019-08-28 05:37Z ~2.55 days 2.7 ~1 ~100 years 2010 RF12 2095-09-05 23:53Z ~16 hours 0.0 1,098+ miles

Planet visibility

body (phase) rise transit (alt) set constellation Mercury (26%) 04:54:40 12:03:54 (68??) 19:13:36 Gemini Venus (99%) 06:00:43 13:11:28 (68??) 20:21:28 Cancer Moon (22%) 11:29:33 17:36:48 (46??) 23:03:11 Virgo Mars 07:00:20 13:57:01 (65??) 20:53:15 Leo Saturn 18:41:48 23:26:42 (27??) 04:07:26 Sagittarius Jupiter 16:28:15 21:13:42 (27??) 01:55:07 Ophiuchus

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before your share.

International Space Station (ISS)

good pass begins Sat 2019-08-03 21:25:16 EDT from the NW (313°) reaches 56°, enters Earth’s shadow 18° above the horizon 5 minutes later

good pass begins Mon 2019-08-05 21:23:18 EDT from the WNW (298°) reaches 52°, enters Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon 5 minutes later

below trees pass begins Wed 2019-08-07 21:21:56 EDT from the W (275°) reaches 19°, lasts 4 minutes

Starlink (SpaceX)

The info below can and will change as these satellites are moved into their final orbits. Use the Heavens Above link below for up to date predictions

pass begins Sat 2019-08-03 21:55:59 EDT from the W (264°) reaches 35°, lasts 7 minutes

pass begins Sat 2019-08-03 23:37:52 EDT from the NW (314°) reaches 15°, lasts 5 minutes

pass begins Sun 2019-08-04 01:18:30 EDT from the NNW (331°) reaches 17°, enters Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon 5 minutes later

pass begins Sun 2019-08-04 02:57:39 EDT from the NW (317°) reaches 24°, enters Earth’s shadow 24° above the horizon 1 minutes later

pass begins Sun 2019-08-04 21:50:52 EDT from the W (273°) reaches 29°, lasts 7 minutes

pass begins Sun 2019-08-04 23:32:47 EDT from the NW (320°) reaches 15°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Mon 2019-08-05 01:13:01 EDT from the NNW (330°) reaches 19°, enters Earth’s shadow 19° above the horizon 3 minutes later

pass begins Mon 2019-08-05 21:45:46 EDT from the WNW (282°) reaches 24°, lasts 6 minutes

pass begins Mon 2019-08-05 23:27:38 EDT from the NW (324°) reaches 14°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Tue 2019-08-06 01:07:31 EDT from the NNW (328°) reaches 21°, enters Earth’s shadow 21° above the horizon 2 minutes later

pass begins Tue 2019-08-06 21:40:43 EDT from the WNW (290°) reaches 21°, lasts 6 minutes

pass begins Tue 2019-08-06 23:22:25 EDT from the NNW (328°) reaches 14°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Wed 2019-08-07 01:02:01 EDT from the NNW (326°) reaches 20°, enters Earth’s shadow 20° above the horizon 1 minutes later

pass begins Wed 2019-08-07 21:35:41 EDT from the WNW (298°) reaches 19°, lasts 5 minutes

pass begins Wed 2019-08-07 23:17:08 EDT from the NNW (330°) reaches 15°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Thu 2019-08-08 00:56:30 EDT from the NW (324°) reaches 19°, enters Earth’s shadow 19° above the horizon 1 minutes later

pass begins Thu 2019-08-08 21:30:40 EDT from the NW (306°) reaches 17°, lasts 5 minutes

pass begins Thu 2019-08-08 23:11:45 EDT from the NNW (331°) reaches 16°, enters Earth’s shadow 11° above the horizon 4 minutes later

pass begins Fri 2019-08-09 00:50:59 EDT from the NW (321°) reaches 17°, enters Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon 1 minutes later

pass begins Fri 2019-08-09 21:25:38 EDT from the NW (313°) reaches 16°, lasts 5 minutes

pass begins Fri 2019-08-09 23:06:20 EDT from the NNW (331°) reaches 17°, enters Earth’s shadow 14° above the horizon 4 minutes later

pass begins Sat 2019-08-10 00:45:29 EDT from the NW (318°) reaches 16°, enters Earth’s shadow 16° above the horizon 57 seconds later

pass begins Sat 2019-08-10 21:20:34 EDT from the NW (319°) reaches 15°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Sat 2019-08-10 23:00:52 EDT from the NNW (330°) reaches 19°, enters Earth’s shadow 17° above the horizon 4 minutes later

pass begins Sun 2019-08-11 00:40:00 EDT from the NW (314°) reaches 15°, enters Earth’s shadow 15° above the horizon 45 seconds later

pass begins Sun 2019-08-11 21:15:26 EDT from the NW (324°) reaches 14°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Sun 2019-08-11 22:55:22 EDT from the NNW (329°) reaches 21°, enters Earth’s shadow 20° above the horizon 4 minutes later

pass begins Mon 2019-08-12 00:34:33 EDT from the NW (310°) reaches 13°, enters Earth’s shadow 13° above the horizon 33 seconds later

pass begins Mon 2019-08-12 21:10:14 EDT from the NNW (327°) reaches 14°, lasts 4 minutes

pass begins Mon 2019-08-12 22:49:53 EDT from the NNW (327°) reaches 25°, enters Earth’s shadow 24° above the horizon 4 minutes later

pass begins Tue 2019-08-13 00:29:07 EDT from the NW (306°) reaches 12°, enters Earth’s shadow 12° above the horizon 23 seconds later

Atmospheric drag and other factors can and does cause orbits to change. See the European Space Agency supported Heavens Above for the latest pass predictions. Satellite pass gradings are based on altitude reached and duration of the pass. Higher altitude passes are closer to the observer and generally brighter as a result. Satellites other than ISS are much more difficult to spot.

Moon Phases

date phase Wed 2019-08-07 13:30:55 first quarter Thu 2019-08-15 08:29:13 full Fri 2019-08-23 10:56:04 last quarter Fri 2019-08-30 06:37:07 new

Sun

Sunrise/set

Date Rise Solar noon (alt) Set sunlight Mon 2019-08-05 06:15 13:20 (66.43??) 20:24 14 hrs 9 min Tue 2019-08-06 06:16 13:20 (66.16??) 20:23 14 hrs 7 min Wed 2019-08-07 06:16 13:19 (65.88??) 20:22 14 hrs 5 min Thu 2019-08-08 06:17 13:19 (65.59??) 20:21 14 hrs 3 min Fri 2019-08-09 06:18 13:19 (65.31??) 20:19 14 hrs 0 min Sat 2019-08-10 06:19 13:19 (65.02??) 20:18 13 hrs 58 min Sun 2019-08-11 06:20 13:19 (64.72??) 20:17 13 hrs 56 min Mon 2019-08-12 06:21 13:19 (64.42??) 20:15 13 hrs 54 min Tue 2019-08-13 06:22 13:19 (64.12??) 20:14 13 hrs 51 min Wed 2019-08-14 06:23 13:18 (63.81??) 20:13 13 hrs 49 min

lost 0:20:06 (hh:mm:ss) of daylight over this period

daylight (HH:MM): 13:59

mean: sunrise 06:19 sunset 20:19

max: sun angle 66.43??

Twilight