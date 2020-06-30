Ask Joe – Why are there cold spots when riding?

Today’s question came from Lisa in Port Matilda. She loves to ride her Harley and wondered what caused the cool spots she noticed as she was riding around.
While she didn’t give the timing of her observations, but my gut feeling is it is during the evening. When the sun goes down, the ground starts to cool and cool the air near the ground. Cooler air is more dense than warmer air so it will tend to collect in lower spots much like water tends to flow down into these locations. So when she rides into one of these lower spots she is probably feeling that cool air.
If you have a question about the weather, you can email Joe at jmurgo@wtajtv.com.