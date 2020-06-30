Ask Joe – Why are there cold spots when riding?

Tonight will turn out to be partly to mostly clear and mild. Lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s which is pretty close to the average lows for this date. Wednesday will feature sunshine that will mix with clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. It will also be a little humid with noticeable dewpoint temperatures in the upper 50s. A stray late day shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out.

The heat will really start to kick in later in the week. Thursday will be very warm and humid with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 80s with some spots flirting with 90. Friday will be hot and humid with some hazy sunshine and highs will be near 90. It will also become more humid. Saturday will also be hot and humid with hazy sunshine mixing with clouds. There is a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be near 90. Sunday will be very warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine and only the slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A disturbance will move through the area on Monday and will give a slightly higher chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm; otherwise, it will be quite warm and humid with clouds and hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Behind that disturbance some very warm to hot weather will develop once again. Tuesday will be very warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in middle to upper 80s.