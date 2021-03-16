Ask Joe – What is meant by an onion snow?

This phrase is quite common in Central Pennsylvania and has been around for quite a long time. If you have lived here for any length of time, you should have noticed that it snows in the spring (though I am amazed that each year people are amazed that it snows in spring). Onions are an earlier blooming plant so it is often that we will get a snowfall once they bloom. Since that can be the last snowfall of the season, often people will say “we haven’t had the onion snow yet”.
The truth is that some years, we do have an accumulation of snow, or a couple, once the onions are up. Other years, the snow is done before the onions come up. So it’s not necessary to have an onion snow.