Ask Joe – What causes fog?

A weak disturbance will move northward along a front stalled to our east tonight. This disturbance will bring some clouds, even a sprinkle, to some locations east of I-99 tonight. Farther to the west the sky is going to remain mostly clear. Lows tonight will range from the 30s where the sky will be more clear north of I-80 to the middle 40s farther to the south and east. Wednesday will start off with some clouds east of I-99 with areas to the west starting the day off with a mostly clear sky and just some patches of fog. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the sunshine winning out in most spots by the end of the day. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s to the lower 60s.

An area of high pressure will build into the region and give us a partly to mostly sunny sky on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. A weak front will bring the chance for a couple of showers later Saturday into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to middle 60s. This front should push off to the east early Sunday leaving us with a partly, if not mostly, sunny sky. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to near 60. A new area of high pressure will give us plenty of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunshine will fade behind some clouds on Tuesday as the next front approaches the region. There is a slight chance for a shower by the end of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower to middle 60s.