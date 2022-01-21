Arctic air will continue it’s grip on the region until early this weekend

. Tonight will be brisk and it will turn frigid with just patchy clouds. Lows will be near to just below zero with wind chills a little lower than that. Make sure you dress appropriately. Also, don’t forget your pets are susceptible to the cold too.

Friday will be brisk and very cold despite a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will only be in the teens. A clear sky and lighter winds will allow for much of the region to drop below zero.

We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for some snow showers on Sunday; otherwise, the day will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. It will turn even colder for the beginning of the next week. Monday will be cold with times of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the lower to middle 20s. A disturbance may bring some snow showers Monday night into very early Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s to near 30. Some snow is also possible later Tuesday into Wednesday. Behind that system, another push of arctic air is coming in or Wednesday night and Thursday..

