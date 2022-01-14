Arctic air then snow. It’s going to be a bit of a rough weekend.

An arctic air mass will dominate our weather for the start of the weekend with a storm likely causing havoc for the end of the weekend. We’ll have some clearing tonight. A brisk wind will bring in much colder tonight with some clearing. Lows tonight will be in the single digits to the teens.

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with highs only in the lower 20s. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to near 10 Saturday night. With some wind, wind chills will be below zero. A wind chill advisory is in effect for Elk and Cameron counties northward from midnight Friday night until noon on Saturday. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. A large storm will likely pass close to the area later Sunday into Monday. Snow will develop from the south to the north Sunday afternoon and will fall heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning. There can also be sleet and freezing rain mixing in, especially east of I-99. Travel will be hazardous Monday morning. This storm will bring significant accumulations of snow before tapering to snow showers Monday afternoon. Because of this, there is a winter storm watch in effect from Sunday afternoon into the midday hours on Monday. This watch should become a warning within the next day or so. The exact amount of snow will be determined by any mixing, but some places will have double-digit accumulation amounts. Temperatures Sunday will stay in the 20s and then we will rise into the lower to middle 30s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be blustery and cold with clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for flurries or snow showers. Highs will be near to just above 30 on Tuesday and then in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday. Another push of cold will come on a gusty wind Thursday with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s. Friday will be brisk and cold with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 20s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.