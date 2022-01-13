Arctic air is on the way

A disturbance will bring rain and snow showers to the area this evening. The rest of tonight will remain mostly cloudy with scattered flurries. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. A colder air mass will start to move into the region on Friday. It will become breezy with clouds, some sunshine and scattered flurries. We’ll have midday highs in the lower to middle 30s, but temperatures will start to fall sharply during the afternoon.

An arctic air mass will dominate our weather for the start of the weekend with a storm likely causing havoc for the end of the weekend. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with highs only in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures will drop into the single digits to near 10 Saturday night. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Sunday. A large storm will likely pass close to the area later Sunday into Monday. Snow will develop from the south to the north Sunday afternoon and will fall heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning. Unless things change, travel will be hazardous Monday morning. This will bring significant accumulations of snow before tapering to snow showers Monday afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will stay in the 20s and then we will rise into the lower to middle 30s on Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be blustery and cold with clouds, some sunshine and just the chance for flurries or snow showers. Highs will be near to just above 30 on Tuesday and then in the lower to middle 30s on Wednesday. Another push of cold will come on a gusty wind Thursday with scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s.

