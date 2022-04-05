Tonight, rain moves in from our south and will lift north. Expect a steady light rain to be with us all evening and overnight. Low temperatures hold steady in the upper 40s with light winds out of the south and east.

Wednesday morning rain showers will come to an end, and we’ll be under a cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will sit in the upper 50s to near 60 with a few light showers around. Wednesday evening our next round of rain moves in from our west. Overnight we’ll see another round of stead rain with some heavy downpours. Lows sit mild in the upper 40s.

Thursday we start with moderate shower activity as it begins to taper in the late morning early afternoon. A few spots will even see a glimpse of the sun before it sets in the evening. Afternoon highs will sit a little cooler in the mid 50s. Overnight we’ll sit under a partly cloudy sky with lows dropping into the upper 30s.

Friday, we start dry but under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will again be on the increase for Friday afternoon and evening with some light rain. We’ll continue to watch those chances as Altoona Curve has opening night Friday!

Staying cloudy for Saturday and tad cooler. Highs will sit in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a slight chance of sprinkle or two.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in and we will finally dry out for a bit. We sit under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s.