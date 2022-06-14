Another morning of showers and thunderstorms as the front passes. Light showers linger for some through lunchtime. We will then have a drier afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Highs will climb back into the low and mid 80s with light winds out of the north. Tonight, we’ll see patchy clouds and just a stray shower or two. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be hot and humid. There will be a chance of showers and a few storms moving through mid-morning into the afternoon. Heading into the afternoon, we will have a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures approaching upper 80s to near 90. Dewpoints will be high in the 60s to low 70s. There will be a stray shower and or thunderstorm around during the afternoon. Lows overnight drop into the mid and upper 60s.

We stay hot and humid for Thursday. Highs will be back in the 80s with some approaching the 90-degree mark! A cold front will be passing late Thursday into Friday which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows are back in the 60s.

Friday will start with a few lingering showers and then clear up by the afternoon. Temperatures remain warm in the low 80s.

A nicer weekend is ahead as high pressure moves in and brings with sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday look very comfortable and pleasant. We will see a good deal of sunshine both afternoons with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will then return later next week into Tuesday.

