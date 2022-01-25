Another round of frigid air is on the way

Today we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. In the afternoon we could see a stray snow shower. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will be partially clear. Temperatures tonight will tumble into the single digits.

Wednesday there will be a mix of sunshine and some clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have another bitter cold night on Wednesday thanks to radiational cooling. Wednesday night temperatures will fall below zero. This is all thanks to a clear sky and calm winds. Make sure your house is prepared for the cold and your pet has a safe and warm place to go inside. Also make sure to check on your neighbors.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the single digits to lower teens. Friday we will have a rather cloudy day with snow showers. Another quick clipper system will be moving through. Winds on Friday will be from the west and will be light. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the lower teens.

Saturday we will have some flurries in the morning and a variable cloudy sky. At this point the coastal storm stays out of our area. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the teens to lower 20s. Saturday night temperatures fall back into the single digits. Sunday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid teens. Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Monday night we will be partially clear. Low temperatures on Monday night will be in the teens. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable in the lower to mid 30s.