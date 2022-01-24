Another quick hit of snow followed by some more arctic air

Snow early tonight will cause slick travel. The snow will taper to scattered flurries and snow showers later tonight. Temperatures tonight will hold nearly steady.

There will still be some snow showers around Tuesday, especially in the morning and midday hours. Otherwise, the day will be cloudy to partly sunny and a bit windy. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s to near 30 in the morning but then drop through the 20s and into the teens in spots.

Another push of arctic air will press in for the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop into the single digits Tuesday night and then only rise into the teens to near 20 during the day on Wednesday despite plenty of sunshine. Many of us will drop below zero Wednesday night then Thursday will be cold despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s.

A cold front will bring more clouds than sunshine and the chance for some flurries or snow showers Friday. A storm system will develop along this front and bring heavier snowfall not too far from our area later Friday into Saturday. We’re going to keep on watching to see if that system tries to back toward our area. We’ll have clouds and some sunshine over the weekend. Highs will be in the 20s on Saturday. Saturday night will drop into the single digits Saturday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the 20s to near 30. We’ll try to rebound a little more with temperatures as we head into next week.

