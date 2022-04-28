We remain under a clear sky as we head into the evening and overnight. Winds will diminish a bit after sunset and lows will be dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. Be sure to cover any sensitive plants or bring them in as we dip below freezing. Altoona will come close to breaking a record low of 29 degrees set back in 1949

Staying mostly sunny for Friday as high temperatures continue to climb a few degrees. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Staying clear for Friday night with lows dropping back into the low 30s.

With the dry air mass moving into the region and the stronger winds, fire danger will be high for Friday and Saturday. Refrain from outdoor burning.

Saturday we’ll be under a mostly sunny sky with a few clouds moving in by the second half of the day. Highs will again trend upwards in the mid-60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday clouds will be on the increase and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers will be possible for some late in the day on Sunday. Overnight lows drop into the mid 40s.

Monday we will remain under a mostly cloudy sky as our next rain maker looks to move in for Tuesday. Some areas might see a shower or two late on Monday. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s.

