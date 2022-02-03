An icy start to Friday

Rain will continue to shift to freezing rain and sleet through the early morning hours on Friday. The sleet and freezing rain will change to snow in some areas across Elk, Cameron, and Jefferson counties by sunrise with an inch or two accumulation in those spots.

Friday will start off with a mix of sleet and freezing rain with snow to the northwest. The precipitation will shift to all snow showers before tapering off in the afternoon. Clouds may even break for some sunshine east of I-99. Temperatures on Friday will start in the upper 20s to near 30 and then will hold steady to fall the rest of the day. It will turn much colder Friday night with lows in the upper single digits to near 10.

Saturday will be quite cold despite a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will only be in the teens to the lower 20s. With a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will be dropping well down into the single digits Saturday night.

Sunday will feature sunshine mixing with clouds with highs in the lower 30s. Monday through Wednesday will be seasonable with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 30s. Thursday will turn even milder despite more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.