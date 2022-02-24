Weather forecast as of 12:30 p.m.

Today we will have a cloudy sky with an icy mix developing. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the 20s. Winds this afternoon will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour.

The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for Somerset, Clearfield, Cambria, Blair, and Bedford from 5:00 PM tonight until 10:00 AM Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Centre, and Huntingdon from 7:00 PM until Friday at 10:00 AM. For Jefferson County, the Winter Weather Advisory starts at 6:00 PM until 10:00 AM Friday morning. The icy mix this evening into Friday morning will make travel difficult and treacherous. Overnight we will see freezing rain, sleet, and ice.

Friday morning we will briefly have rain and a spike in temperatures into the upper 30s to lower 40s. By Friday afternoon, there will be scattered snow showers as a westerly wind bringing in colder air. It will be quite blustery with winds between fifteen to twenty five miles an hour. Despite the winds and cold, conditions should improve quickly with the sun angle higher in the sky during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 30s. Friday night temperatures will tumble into the teens to lower 20s.

High pressure arrives on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be some snow showers on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the teens.

Monday we will have clouds and sunshine with a few flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties. Monday night temperatures will drop into the teens. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.