Afternoon weather forecast Friday, September 13th, 2019

An easterly flow will keep temperatures from rising much the rest of this afternoon with a good deal of clouds and spotty drizzle. Temperatures will hold in the 60s east of Route 219, but a downsloping wind will help for it to be much nicer on the other side of the mountains to the west. Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with spotty drizzle and some areas of fog. As a cold front approaches from the west, a scattering of showers will start to arrive from the west during the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. This cold front will move eastward through the region with a scattering of showers Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Once the front passes through a location the winds will switch to a westerly direction and the sky will start to clear from the west to the east. With this change in the wind and a return of some sunshine, temperatures will rebound on Saturday into the middle to perhaps upper 70s.

An area of high pressure will then give us nice weather for Sunday into Monday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with lower humidity and highs in the 70s to near 80. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Monday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will again be in the 70s to near 80 and it will start to turn more humid. As this high pressure system moves off of the coastline there are some more question marks for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Right now it look like the nose of this high pressure system will try to stay in our region. If this happens we will have at least intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s and the nights will be comfortable with lows in the 50s. This high pressure system will try to restrengthen over the region Thursday into Friday giving us a good deal of sunshine with comfortable afternoon highs in the 70s. Nights will also stay comfortable with lows in the 50s, some of the cooler spots may touch the 40s.