Afternoon forecast Monday, July 29, 2019

It’s going to be a hot and humid start to the work week! Fortunately, the heat and humidity won’t last long but we’ll be trading the summertime heat for rain later this week.

Humidity levels slowly increased over the weekend which was just enough to make it feel a little sticky. However, dewpoints will reach the mid to upper 60s therefore, the region will feel muggier today. If that wasn’t bad enough, temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s. Some places may even break 90 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day and a popup shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

It will be an uncomfortable night so you may want to leave the air conditioners running. Lows will sit in the 60s and dewpoints will remain unpleasant. Cloud cover will gradually increase during the overnight hours but it will be dry.

The region will suffer through another uncomfortable day before some relief is felt. Tuesday will be steamy and highs will once again hit the mid to upper 80s. Periods of sunshine will be seen through a partly sunny sky. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also popup during the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will be sweeping through Wednesday which will begin to make it feel more comfortable across central Pennsylvania. Even though highs will be a few degrees cooler, it looks to be the wettest day of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form ahead of the front and pass through during the day. When rain isn’t falling from the sky, it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will reach the low 80s and humidity levels will gradually decrease into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will stay close to seasonal during the second half of the week with highs in the low 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen Thursday and Friday. A few lingering showers may carry over into Thursday otherwise, things look to dry out by the weekend.