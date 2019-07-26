Afternoon forecast Friday, July 26, 2019

As the week ends, a broad area of high pressure will keep the region mainly dry. A stray shower may try to pop up in areas further north otherwise, it will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. It may also feel a little sticky with dewpoints reaching the 60s. The overnight hours will remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Some patchy fog may also form in some spots. Lows will sit around 60 degrees for the night.



As high pressure slides further east, the region will begin to tap into a southerly wind which will usher in warmer temperatures through the weekend. Those warmer temperatures will also be accompanied by muggier air. Overall, a nice weekend is in store for the region.

It will be dry for both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach into the mid 80s for both days. Humidity levels won’t be oppressive throughout the weekend but it will be just enough to feel sticky. After the dangerous heat last weekend, this will be the perfect time to enjoy outdoor activities. Including lounging by the pool and working on that summer tan!

Moving into next week, the summertime heat and humidity will return. Highs will sit around the upper 80s and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen Monday. We will push the repeat button for Tuesday with warm and muggy conditions. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm will also be possible.

Conditions look to cool down a bit for the second half of next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Periods of sunshine will be seen Wednesday through partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be passing through. Clouds and sunshine will be seen Thursday and an afternoon shower or thunderstorm is also possible.