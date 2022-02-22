Rain has tapered off to showers and the rest of tonight will be rather cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. There will still be areas of fog. Temperatures tonight will hold mostly in the 50s.

A shower can not be ruled out early in the day on Wednesday; otherwise, the day will be breezy with clouds breaking for sunshine. We’ll have a morning high temperature in the middle 50s but temperatures will then fall into and through the 40s during the afternoon. Thursday will be rather cloudy. A weak disturbance will bring a bit of a wintry mix. Highs will be in the 30s. A stronger system will bring ice and then rain Thursday night into Friday morning. The morning commute may be quite slick early Friday. The rest of Friday will be windy with variable cloudiness and snow showers. Temperatures will briefly reach to near 40 before dropping during the afternoon.

The weekend will be colder. Saturday will be windy and chilly with sunshine and a few clouds. Sunday will turn out mostly cloudy and brisk with snow showers possible. Highs each day over the weekend will be in the lower to middle 30s. Monday will be windy and cold with clouds and sunshine and just the chance for some flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30. Some sunshine will help to ease the chill on Tuesday with highs in the 30s to near 40.

