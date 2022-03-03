The wind will diminish tonight. Less wind along with a mainly clear sky will allow for it to turn quite cold with lows in the teens.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine that will mix with some clouds. It will still be chilly, but not nearly as windy and cold as Thursday with highs mostly in the lower to middle 40s. Milder air will start to press into the region on a gusty breeze Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday will be unseasonably warm despite a fair amount of clouds mixed in with our sunshine along with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60s. Some of the warmest spots could even reach 70. A front will stall close to the area. Just north of the front, temperatures will struggle to rise into the 50s. South of that front, temperatures will still reach the 60s. Unfortunately, that front will be close to, or over our region on Monday which leaves a wide variety of temperatures possible. We’ll have showers on Monday.

This front should clear the area for Tuesday leaving us with a cooler day with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Tuesday will be back into the 40s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs each day will be in the middle to upper 40s. Eventually colder air will start to press back into the area over the upcoming weekend.

