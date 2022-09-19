There will still be a shower in a few spots this evening then the rest of tonight will become partly cloudy. There will be some areas of fog with lows in the 50s. A bubble of high pressure will give us a nice day on Tuesday. We will have areas of fog early then the rest of the day will be mostly sunny and pleasantly warm for the latter part of September with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Wednesday will turn a little warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching cold front could bring the chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the end of the day.

This front will bring scattered showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, Wednesday night into Thursday as this cold front moves through the region. It will become breezy on Thursday as a more refreshing air mass moves into the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

A new area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice taste of autumn on Friday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Temperatures will drop well down into the 40s Friday night then Saturday will feature a sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs near to just above 70. The next system will approach the area with an increase in cloudiness on Sunday. Showers may arrive by the end of the day. Highs will be near to just above 70. This next front will bring showers, and maybe a thunderstorm to the area on Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s.

