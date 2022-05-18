Wednesday will start off with a good deal of sunshine, but that sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Temperatures Wednesday will probably only rise into the middle to upper 60s. Showers will arrive later Wednesday, and we will continue to have showers, even a thunderstorm in spots, Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be a little warmer with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle, to in spots upper, 70s.

A big taste of summer is going to come our way for Friday into Saturday. Both days will feature some hazy sunshine with just the chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm on either day. Temperatures will reach into the middle to upper 80s on Friday and then close to 90 on Saturday. The next cold front will bring in some thunderstorms some showers and thunderstorms later Saturday night into Sunday. With this precipitation and more clouds, Sunday will not be as warm, nor as humid with highs in the middle 70s. Monday and Tuesday should be comfortable days with a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to maybe middle 70s.

