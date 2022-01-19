A touch of snow in spots tonight, arctic air everywhere by Friday

An arctic blast is coming our way. We’re going to become mostly cloudy tonight. Rain and snow showers will arrive this evening then later tonight will become blustery, and it will start to turn colder. A disturbance moving along a cold front will bring us a period of snow in places later tonight. Most spots will just have a covering but there will be a solid covering to an inch or two in places near and south of Route 22.

There still can be a bit of snow in some places near to our south and east Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be brisk and cold with clouds breaking for sunshine. Despite the return of sunshine, temperatures will slowly drop through the day and we will all be in the teens by evening. There will just be patches of clouds and a very cold breeze Thursday night. Lows will be close to zero with higher elevations dropping below zero.

Friday will be brisk and very cold despite a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will only be in the teens. A clear sky and lighter winds will allow for much of the region to drop below zero.

We’ll have sunshine mixing with clouds on Saturday with highs in the lower 20s. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for some snow showers on Sunday; otherwise, the day will be chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20s. It will turn even colder for the beginning of the next week. Monday will be cold with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and highs in the upper teens to the lower 20s. A disturbance will bring periods of snow or snow showers later Monday into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s. Some snow is also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Behind that system, another arctic blast of air is coming our way.

