Tonight will turn out to be partly cloudy. It won’t be too cool for this time of the year with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. A warm front will shift through the area on Wednesday. We’ll turn breezy and milder with times of clouds and sunshine. There will be a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area during the afternoon into the evening hours. Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll still be quite mild on Thursday but a cold front through the area will bring a scattering of showers and thunderstorms through the area. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will diminish as we head through the afternoon with clearing before evening.

Friday will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Another cold front will bring a scattering of showers to the area on Saturday; otherwise, the day will feature more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60. Easter Sunday will be a cool day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cool with some rain possible. There is a chance for snowflakes to mix in across the higher terrain. Highs will be in the 40s. Tuesday will also feature a good deal of clouds with scattered showers that can mix with snow. Highs will again be in the 40s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.