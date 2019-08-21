A Stalling Front Will Keep Us Unsettled

A cold front is approaching the region and will arrive Thursday. The cold front will stall over Pennsylvania and will keep the weather active. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take over Central Pennsylvania and some of the storms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and strong gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware.

Thursday will have a wide range in temperatures. The cold front will move through the northern counties first and that will keep them cooler. The highs will be in the 70s. Some locations may stay in the lower 70s.

The southern counties will be much warmer. The high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. The front will slowly make its way south throughout the day. his will allow the southern counties to have a longer time to warm up. Because the southern counties will be warmer than the northern counties, thunderstorms will likely develop. The heat could lead to some of the thunderstorms becoming strong and produce flooding downpours and strong gusty winds.

The stalled front will be just to our south Friday. This will keep a few showers and clouds around for our southern counties. The clouds and showers will slowly taper off by midday. The afternoon will be better with a mix of clouds and sun. The northern counties will start out nice with a mix of clouds and sun. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The dew point temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s and that will give us a very nice and comfortable day.

The weekend still looks nice with warm afternoon and cool crisp nights. We will have more sun than clouds and no rain.