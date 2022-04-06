This morning we will have rain and fog with temperatures in the 40s. We will get a break midday from the rain and there will be a rather cloudy sky. A stray sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out. Another round of rain arrives this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds today will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Rain continues tonight. Low temperatures on tonight will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday we will have rain early and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a cloudy day with a sprinkle around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west and they will be between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s. We also could see a sprinkle or flurry around. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. There could also be a stray shower. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have clouds with some sunshine along with scattered showers. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.