A snow drought? Maybe for PA, but not in other parts of the nation.

(WTAJ) — Here is a look at snow cover across the nation as of January 11th. This data comes from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Center.

If you notice, a good portion of Texas has more snow then Pennsylvania thanks to a recent storm that moves across the south. Here are some statistics for the current snowcover across the nation:

Area covered by snow: 44.7%

Area covered last month: 12.4%

Average snow depth: 2.6″

How does that compare to last year on this date?

2020 area covered by snow: 34.7%

2020Average snow depth 3.2″

Now here is a snapshot of our region’s snow cover.

32.7% of the region is covered by snow. This is compared to 19.1% last month and 26.6% last year.

