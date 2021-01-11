A snow drought? Maybe for PA, but not in other parts of the nation.

(WTAJ) — Here is a look at snow cover across the nation as of January 11th. This data comes from the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Center.
If you notice, a good portion of Texas has more snow then Pennsylvania thanks to a recent storm that moves across the south. Here are some statistics for the current snowcover across the nation:
Area covered by snow: 44.7%
Area covered last month: 12.4%
Average snow depth: 2.6″
How does that compare to last year on this date?
2020 area covered by snow: 34.7%
2020Average snow depth 3.2″
Now here is a snapshot of our region’s snow cover.
32.7% of the region is covered by snow. This is compared to 19.1% last month and 26.6% last year.
