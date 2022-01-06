A quick hit of snow for this Thursday night

Snow will continue to develop from the south to the north this evening. We’ll have steadier snow the rest of this evening into the middle of the night. As winds switch to a westerly direction, the snow will taper to scattered snow showers. Lows tonight will be in the teens which will make it fluffy snow that will blow around with an increasing wind by morning.

Friday will be windy and much colder with clouds, some sunshine and scattered snow showers and flurries. The snow showers will bring another covering to an inch or so in places, especially near and west of Route 219. Temperatures will hold mostly in the lower 20s with some places staying in the teens for a good portion of the day. The wind is going to make it feel even colder than that. Saturday will be a seasonably cold day despite a good deal of sunshine. While some places will start the day in the lower teens to the single digits, highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s.

The area will be cold enough that the next storm system will likely bring us sleet and freezing rain Sunday morning. That mix will change to rain as temperatures Sunday rise through the 30s to the lower 40s. Behind that system, Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers. We’ll have a high in the lower to middle 30s, but afternoon temperatures may fall into the 20s. Tuesday will be quite cold with leftover flurries or snow showers giving way to some sunshine. Temperatures will not rise higher than the 20s.

