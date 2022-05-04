Thursday will likely be the best day for the rest of the week. We will likely have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures on Thursday will rise through the 60s and to near 70 in places. The next system will return clouds Thursday night. This system will give us periods of rain Friday into Saturday. Some of the rain will be heavy and it will be a cool rainfall. Temperatures will hold in the 50s Friday then struggle to reach out of the lower 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will turn out to be the better day of the weekend. The day will start off cloudy but then the clouds will break for sunshine. Temperatures will still be a little below average with highs in the lower to middle 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the region and give us plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures Monday will reach through the 60s to near 70. Tuesday will feature highs in the lower to middle 70s. Clouds will mix with sunshine on Wednesday as an upper-level low-pressure system develops to our south. It will still be a comfortable day with highs in the middle 70s.

