A large area of high pressure building into the region will continue to give us good weather into the middle of the week. A clear sky with a diminishing wind will allow tonight to become comfortably cool. Most towns will have lows in the 50s but some of the cooler valley locations will drop into the 40s.

Tuesday will be another nice, sunny day with low humidity. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s. Some of the deeper valleys will reach to near 80°. We’ll still be comfortable Tuesday night with lows in the 50s. Sunshine will mix with some clouds on Wednesday, especially near and north of I-80. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out near the New York border as a front passes by to our north.

With each day, the sunshine will help to warm this pleasant air mass and it will become quite warm to hot by the end of the week. Thursday will be quite warm and more humid with some hazy sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. A late-day thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s to near 90. This front will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday, though right now it does not look like the day will be a total washout. Highs Saturday will be in the 80s. Behind the front, we will have both clouds and sunshine Sunday. A shower cannot be ruled out. Otherwise, we’ll have clouds and sunshine Sunday with highs will be in the lower 80s. Monday will be a nice day with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the lower to middle 80s. It will heat up again later in that week.

