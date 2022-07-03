A bubble of high pressure will allow for a nice night tonight with a clear sky. It is going to be a comfortable night with lows in the 50s. Our Independence Day will feature plenty of sunshine with a very warm afternoon. At least it will not be too humid so you can probably find a little relief in the shade. Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s. The sky will be clear, and the visibility will be nice for the fireworks display. Remember we will be live at Summer Thunder. Tuesday will be more humid with clouds and sunshine along with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both feature both clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm in spots each day, especially during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. There will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms around Friday as the next front moves into the region. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 80s. Behind the front, there is only a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday; otherwise, the weekend will bring both clouds and sunshine with highs each day in the lower to middle 80s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.