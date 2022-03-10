Today will be seasonable with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds today will be light. Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be a milder day high temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Late Friday a cold front will start to approach Central PA. This will bring us showers late on Friday. Low temperatures Friday night will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night into Saturday morning a potential winter form could form.

A cold front and a low pressure system will join together over or near Pennsylvania Friday night into Saturday. Depending on its track, could bring a a rain to snow mix or it could bring us heavy snowfall for Saturday. If the tracks stays more west, we will see more snowfall to our west and it will mean less snowfall for us and we will see more rainfall. If the low tracks more along the eastern seaboard, we will see more snowfall and it could be heavy. At this time it is too soon for specifics, just be prepared it may be difficult to travel on Saturday. Winds will also pick up on Saturday between 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Ahead of this potential winter storm, the National Weather Service has issued A Winter Storm Watch from Friday at 10:00 PM until Sunday at 1:00 AM for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria, and Somerset counties. Saturday night temperatures will tumble. We will have low temperatures in the teens. Sunday there will be clouds with some sunshine and a few flurries. Sunday will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Monday it will become breezy and milder. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday there will be clouds and sunshine. There could also be a shower or two around on Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s.